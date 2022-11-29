Rattlers tied for most All-SWAC honors with 12

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Florida A&M football had another successful season as a team, and when it came to individual honors as 12 Rattlers were named to the All-SWAC First and Second Teams. Florida A&M and Jackson State both tied for the most with 12.
"We are so proud of these young men!" said Head Coach Willie Simmons. "They have represented FAMU and Rattler Nation proudly both on and off the field! Half of these young men have already obtained their respective undergraduate degree, and the other half will graduate within the next calendar year! We're also excited about the fact that 8 of the 12 guys named All SWAC return next season."
"They have proudly represented FAMU and Rattler Nation both on and off the field," said Simmons.
Xavier Smith - First Team Offense
There was no better receiver in the SWAC than Xavier Smith, as Smith led the SWAC in receptions (87), receiving yards (1,021), and receiving touchdowns (11). Smith also ranked nationally in the following categories: receptions per game (3rd), receiving touchdowns (8th), and receiving yards (9th). Smith also threw a 24-yard touchdown in the Florida Classic as he finished the game with five catches for 73 yards and caught a touchdown as he earned the Florida Classic MVP Award. Smith eclipsed the 100-yard mark five times this season, including a season-high 145 receiving yards in the 21-14 win at Alabama State. Smith also caught a touchdown in eight of the 11 games, including a season-high three touchdowns in the 38-25 win versus Alabama A&M.
Jalen Goss - First Team Offense
Jalen Goss started 11 games at Left tackle and allowed only one sack in SWAC play. Responsible for 21 'dominator blocks' and 11 knockdown blocks. He was flagged for one penalty all season. Goss was the most effective and dominant pass protector for the Rattlers in 2022.
Isaiah Land - First Team Defense
The reigning Buck Buchanan Award winner was one of the best in the nation at making plays in the backfield, as he finished the season with 11.5 tackles for loss (1.4 per game, 13th in the nation), and 7.5 sacks (.94 per game, 8th in nation) despite playing in only eight games this season. Land also had eight quarterback hurries, a forced fumble, a fumble recovery, a pass breakup, and a safety.
Kamari Stephens - First Team Defense
Kamari Stephens was the best at bringing the quarterback down in the SWAC, as he led the league with ten sacks, which was tied for the 7th most in the nation. Stephens also added 13 tackles for loss, which was the 7th most in the SWAC, and forced four fumbles, which was the most in the SWAC and second most in the nation. Stephens added an interception, fumble recovery, pass breakup, and a quarterback hurry. Stephens had 2+ sacks twice (2 sacks vs. Bethune-Cookman and three sacks at Grambling State) and 1.5+ tackles for loss five times (1.5 at Alabama State, 1.5 vs. Mississippi Valley, two at South Carolina State, three vs. Bethune-Cookman, and three at Grambling State).
Jose Romo-Martinez - First Team Specialist
Jose Romo-Martinez led the SWAC with 17 field goals made (1.55 FGM per game, 4th in the nation) and led the SWAC in scoring with 81 points.
Chris Faddoul - First Team Specialist
Chris Faddoul led the SWAC averaging 43.3 yards per punt while also finishing 10th in the nation. Faddoul pinned opposing teams inside the 20, 22 times and led the SWAC with 12 50+ yard punts.
Jeremy Moussa - Second Team Offense
Jeremy Moussa was among the best quarterbacks in the nation. He ranked 20th in passing yards (2,735) and 17th in passing touchdowns (21) while also catching a touchdown versus Bethune-Cookman in the Florida Classic. Moussa ranked second in the SWAC in both passing yards and touchdowns. Moussa threw for three touchdowns three times (vs. Mississippi Valley State, vs. UAPB, vs. Southern) and 250+ passing yards six times.
Moussa also earned newcomer of the week in week five after throwing for 345 yards and three touchdowns versus Mississippi Valley State.
Cam Covin - Second Team Offense
Cam Covin started ten games at right tackle and allowed only one sack in SWAC play. Responsible for 18 'dominator blocks' and 12 knockdown blocks. He was flagged for two penalties all season. Covin was the most consistent and durable offensive lineman for the Rattlers in 2022.
Jah'Marae Sheread - Second Team Offense
Jah'Marae Sheread finished among the top of the SWAC in receptions and receiving yards as he ranked fourth in both categories with 45 receptions for 585 yards. Sheread added three touchdowns on the season. Sheread eclipsed the 100-yard mark twice as he had 135 receiving yards versus Alabama A&M and 106 yards at Grambling State. Sheread also scored the game-winning touchdown at Alabama State.
Isaiah Major - Second Team Defense
Isaiah Major was all over the field for the Rattlers' defense, leading the team with 83 tackles (5th in SWAC) and 13.5 tackles for loss (T-4th in SWAC, T-24th in the nation). Major also had four sacks, three quarterback hurries, two pass breakups, and one fumble recovery. Major earned SWAC Defensive Player of the Week twice.
Javan Morgan - Second Team Defense
Javan Morgan made plays all season long, leading the team with four interceptions (2nd most in SWAC, T-13th in the nation) and added four pass breakups. Morgan finished third on the team with 42 tackles and added 1.5 tackles for loss.
BJ Bohler - Second Team Defense
BJ Bohler was tasked with facing the opposing team's top receiver every week and finished the season with six pass breakups, one interception, and 19 tackles.
2022 SWAC Football Postseason Awards
Offensive Player of the Year
Shedeur Sanders, Jackson State
Defensive Player of the Year
Aubrey Miller, Jr., Jackson State
Newcomer of the Year
Jarveon Howard, Alcorn State
Freshman of the Year
Kevin Coleman, Jr., Jackson State
Coach of the Year
Deion Sanders, Jackson State
All-SWAC First Team Offense
Quarterback: Shedeur Sanders, Jackson State
Running Back: Jarveon Howard, Alcorn State
Running Back: Sy'Veon Wilkerson, Jackson State
Offensive Lineman: Mark Evans II, Arkansas-Pine Bluff
Offensive Lineman: Drake Centers, Texas Southern
Offensive Lineman: Tyler Brown, Jackson State
Offensive Lineman: Dallas Black, Southern
Offensive Lineman: Jalen Goss, Florida A&M
Wide Receiver: Xavier Smith, Florida A&M
Wide Receiver: Dallas Daniels, Jackson State
Tight End: Kemari Averett, Bethune-Cookman
All-SWAC First Team Defense
Defensive Lineman: Isaiah Land, Florida A&M
Defensive Lineman: Malachi Bailey, Alcorn State
Defensive Lineman: Kamari Stephens, Florida A&M
Defensive Lineman: Nyles Gaddy, Jackson State
Linebacker: Aubrey Miller, Jr., Jackson State
Linebacker: Ronnie Thomas, Mississippi Valley State
Linebacker: Colton Adams, Alabama State
Defensive Back: Isaiah Hamilton, Texas Southern
Defensive Back: Corione Harris, Southern
Defensive Back: Omari Hill-Robinson, Bethune-Cookman
Defensive Back: Cam'Ron Silmon-Craig, Jackson State
All-SWAC First Team Specialist
Place Kicker: Jose Romo-Martinez, Florida A&M
Punter: Chris Faddoul, Florida A&M
Return Specialist: Darnell Deas, Bethune-Cookman
Long Snapper: Jason Longcor, Alcorn State
All-SWAC Second Team Offense
Quarterback: Jeremy Moussa, Florida A&M
Running Back: Kayvon Britten, Arkansas-Pine Bluff
Running Back: Donovan Eaglin, Alabama A&M
Offensive Lineman: Jeremiah Stafford, Southern
Offensive Lineman: Jonathan Williams, Alabama A&M
Offensive Lineman: Will Ready, Alcorn State
Offensive Lineman: Cameron Covin, Florida A&M
Offensive Lineman: T.J. Yarbrough, Alcorn State
Wide Receiver: Shane Hooks, Jackson State
Wide Receiver: Jah'Marae Sheread, Florida A&M
Tight End: D.J. Stevens, Jackson State
All-SWAC Second Team Defense
Defensive Lineman: Sundiata Anderson, Grambling State
Defensive Lineman: Tahj Brown, Southern
Defensive Lineman: Justin Ragin, Jackson State
Defensive Lineman: Zareon Hayes, Alabama A&M
Linebacker: Claudin Cherelus, Alcorn State
Linebacker: Lewis Matthews, Grambling State
Linebacker: Isaiah Major, Florida A&M
Defensive Back: Javan Morgan, Florida A&M
Defensive Back: Isaiah Bolden, Jackson State
Defensive Back: Irshaad Davis, Alabama State
Defensive Back: BJ Bohler, Florida A&M
All-SWAC Second Team Specialist
Place Kicker: Alejandro Mata, Jackson State
Punter: Josh Sanchez, Arkansas-Pine Bluff
Return Specialist: Chaunzavia Lewis, Texas Southern
Long Snapper: Braxston Blackwell, Southern