Rattlers tied for most All-SWAC honors with 12

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Florida A&M football had another successful season as a team, and when it came to individual honors as 12 Rattlers were named to the All-SWAC First and Second Teams. Florida A&M and Jackson State both tied for the most with 12.

"We are so proud of these young men!" said Head Coach Willie Simmons. "They have represented FAMU and Rattler Nation proudly both on and off the field! Half of these young men have already obtained their respective undergraduate degree, and the other half will graduate within the next calendar year! We're also excited about the fact that 8 of the 12 guys named All SWAC return next season."

Xavier Smith - First Team Offense

There was no better receiver in the SWAC than Xavier Smith, as Smith led the SWAC in receptions (87), receiving yards (1,021), and receiving touchdowns (11). Smith also ranked nationally in the following categories: receptions per game (3rd), receiving touchdowns (8th), and receiving yards (9th). Smith also threw a 24-yard touchdown in the Florida Classic as he finished the game with five catches for 73 yards and caught a touchdown as he earned the Florida Classic MVP Award. Smith eclipsed the 100-yard mark five times this season, including a season-high 145 receiving yards in the 21-14 win at Alabama State. Smith also caught a touchdown in eight of the 11 games, including a season-high three touchdowns in the 38-25 win versus Alabama A&M.

Jalen Goss - First Team Offense

Jalen Goss started 11 games at Left tackle and allowed only one sack in SWAC play. Responsible for 21 'dominator blocks' and 11 knockdown blocks. He was flagged for one penalty all season. Goss was the most effective and dominant pass protector for the Rattlers in 2022.

Isaiah Land - First Team Defense

The reigning Buck Buchanan Award winner was one of the best in the nation at making plays in the backfield, as he finished the season with 11.5 tackles for loss (1.4 per game, 13th in the nation), and 7.5 sacks (.94 per game, 8th in nation) despite playing in only eight games this season. Land also had eight quarterback hurries, a forced fumble, a fumble recovery, a pass breakup, and a safety.

Kamari Stephens - First Team Defense

Kamari Stephens was the best at bringing the quarterback down in the SWAC, as he led the league with ten sacks, which was tied for the 7th most in the nation. Stephens also added 13 tackles for loss, which was the 7th most in the SWAC, and forced four fumbles, which was the most in the SWAC and second most in the nation. Stephens added an interception, fumble recovery, pass breakup, and a quarterback hurry. Stephens had 2+ sacks twice (2 sacks vs. Bethune-Cookman and three sacks at Grambling State) and 1.5+ tackles for loss five times (1.5 at Alabama State, 1.5 vs. Mississippi Valley, two at South Carolina State, three vs. Bethune-Cookman, and three at Grambling State).

Jose Romo-Martinez - First Team Specialist

Jose Romo-Martinez led the SWAC with 17 field goals made (1.55 FGM per game, 4th in the nation) and led the SWAC in scoring with 81 points.

Chris Faddoul - First Team Specialist

Chris Faddoul led the SWAC averaging 43.3 yards per punt while also finishing 10th in the nation. Faddoul pinned opposing teams inside the 20, 22 times and led the SWAC with 12 50+ yard punts.

Jeremy Moussa - Second Team Offense

Jeremy Moussa was among the best quarterbacks in the nation. He ranked 20th in passing yards (2,735) and 17th in passing touchdowns (21) while also catching a touchdown versus Bethune-Cookman in the Florida Classic. Moussa ranked second in the SWAC in both passing yards and touchdowns. Moussa threw for three touchdowns three times (vs. Mississippi Valley State, vs. UAPB, vs. Southern) and 250+ passing yards six times.

Moussa also earned newcomer of the week in week five after throwing for 345 yards and three touchdowns versus Mississippi Valley State.

Cam Covin - Second Team Offense

Cam Covin started ten games at right tackle and allowed only one sack in SWAC play. Responsible for 18 'dominator blocks' and 12 knockdown blocks. He was flagged for two penalties all season. Covin was the most consistent and durable offensive lineman for the Rattlers in 2022.

Jah'Marae Sheread - Second Team Offense

Jah'Marae Sheread finished among the top of the SWAC in receptions and receiving yards as he ranked fourth in both categories with 45 receptions for 585 yards. Sheread added three touchdowns on the season. Sheread eclipsed the 100-yard mark twice as he had 135 receiving yards versus Alabama A&M and 106 yards at Grambling State. Sheread also scored the game-winning touchdown at Alabama State.

Isaiah Major - Second Team Defense

Isaiah Major was all over the field for the Rattlers' defense, leading the team with 83 tackles (5th in SWAC) and 13.5 tackles for loss (T-4th in SWAC, T-24th in the nation). Major also had four sacks, three quarterback hurries, two pass breakups, and one fumble recovery. Major earned SWAC Defensive Player of the Week twice.

Javan Morgan - Second Team Defense

Javan Morgan made plays all season long, leading the team with four interceptions (2nd most in SWAC, T-13th in the nation) and added four pass breakups. Morgan finished third on the team with 42 tackles and added 1.5 tackles for loss.

BJ Bohler - Second Team Defense

BJ Bohler was tasked with facing the opposing team's top receiver every week and finished the season with six pass breakups, one interception, and 19 tackles.

2022 SWAC Football Postseason Awards

Offensive Player of the Year

Shedeur Sanders, Jackson State

Defensive Player of the Year

Aubrey Miller, Jr., Jackson State

Newcomer of the Year

Jarveon Howard, Alcorn State

Freshman of the Year

Kevin Coleman, Jr., Jackson State

Coach of the Year

Deion Sanders, Jackson State

All-SWAC First Team Offense

Quarterback: Shedeur Sanders, Jackson State

Running Back: Jarveon Howard, Alcorn State

Running Back: Sy'Veon Wilkerson, Jackson State

Offensive Lineman: Mark Evans II, Arkansas-Pine Bluff

Offensive Lineman: Drake Centers, Texas Southern

Offensive Lineman: Tyler Brown, Jackson State

Offensive Lineman: Dallas Black, Southern

Offensive Lineman: Jalen Goss, Florida A&M

Wide Receiver: Xavier Smith, Florida A&M

Wide Receiver: Dallas Daniels, Jackson State

Tight End: Kemari Averett, Bethune-Cookman

All-SWAC First Team Defense

Defensive Lineman: Isaiah Land, Florida A&M

Defensive Lineman: Malachi Bailey, Alcorn State

Defensive Lineman: Kamari Stephens, Florida A&M

Defensive Lineman: Nyles Gaddy, Jackson State

Linebacker: Aubrey Miller, Jr., Jackson State

Linebacker: Ronnie Thomas, Mississippi Valley State

Linebacker: Colton Adams, Alabama State

Defensive Back: Isaiah Hamilton, Texas Southern

Defensive Back: Corione Harris, Southern

Defensive Back: Omari Hill-Robinson, Bethune-Cookman

Defensive Back: Cam'Ron Silmon-Craig, Jackson State

All-SWAC First Team Specialist

Place Kicker: Jose Romo-Martinez, Florida A&M

Punter: Chris Faddoul, Florida A&M

Return Specialist: Darnell Deas, Bethune-Cookman

Long Snapper: Jason Longcor, Alcorn State

All-SWAC Second Team Offense

Quarterback: Jeremy Moussa, Florida A&M

Running Back: Kayvon Britten, Arkansas-Pine Bluff

Running Back: Donovan Eaglin, Alabama A&M

Offensive Lineman: Jeremiah Stafford, Southern

Offensive Lineman: Jonathan Williams, Alabama A&M

Offensive Lineman: Will Ready, Alcorn State

Offensive Lineman: Cameron Covin, Florida A&M

Offensive Lineman: T.J. Yarbrough, Alcorn State

Wide Receiver: Shane Hooks, Jackson State

Wide Receiver: Jah'Marae Sheread, Florida A&M

Tight End: D.J. Stevens, Jackson State

All-SWAC Second Team Defense

Defensive Lineman: Sundiata Anderson, Grambling State

Defensive Lineman: Tahj Brown, Southern

Defensive Lineman: Justin Ragin, Jackson State

Defensive Lineman: Zareon Hayes, Alabama A&M

Linebacker: Claudin Cherelus, Alcorn State

Linebacker: Lewis Matthews, Grambling State

Linebacker: Isaiah Major, Florida A&M

Defensive Back: Javan Morgan, Florida A&M

Defensive Back: Isaiah Bolden, Jackson State

Defensive Back: Irshaad Davis, Alabama State

Defensive Back: BJ Bohler, Florida A&M

All-SWAC Second Team Specialist

Place Kicker: Alejandro Mata, Jackson State

Punter: Josh Sanchez, Arkansas-Pine Bluff

Return Specialist: Chaunzavia Lewis, Texas Southern

Long Snapper: Braxston Blackwell, Southern

