Rattlers' Team Sifford wins inaugural Charlie Sifford Centennial Cup

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Rattlers Men's Golf team, Team Sifford defeated their opponents on Monday, winning the inaugural Charlie Sifford Centennial Cup.

Team Sifford, consisting of Florida A&M, Alabama State, and Livingstone College, defeated Team Black, which consists of Howard University, Texas Southern University and Johnson C. Smith University, in a golf match.

Interim Head Coach Mia Campbell said the players did an amazing job and took care of their business.

"I'm especially glad the guys were able to enjoy the experience and have a fun time," said Campbell.

According to FAMU Athletics, the Rattlers played a major role in the team's victory as all four Rattlers won their match. The match was led by FAMU Sophomore Ayush Bodhale, in which he defeated Johnson C. Smith's Isaiah Trollinger with seven wins and five holes reportedly remaining.

With three wins and two holes remaining, sophomore Jacob Uyesato defeated Howard's Joshua Siplin and Patrick Jean-Pierre defeated Howard's Justin Green, leaving two wins and one hole.

The Rattlers will return on September 26 for the BCGCA Black College Hall of Fame.