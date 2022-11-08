Rattlers struggle offensively in opener

EUGENE, Or. — The Rattlers could not get their offense clicking in their 2022-23 season debut at Oregon, losing 80-45.

The Rattlers managed to take the lead at the beginning of the game, 5-4, a minute and a half into the game, but a three-pointer from the Ducks put the Rattlers behind, and they were not able to regain the lead. The Rattlers fell down 16 with 6:36 remaining and put together a 12-4 run over the next four minutes to bring the game within eight points(33-25), but couldn't come any closer after that as the Ducks extended the lead back to 11 (36-25) right before the half from an and-one layup.

The Ducks outscored the Rattlers in the second half 44-20 to hand the Rattlers a loss in the season-opener.

Jordan Tillman and Jordan Chatman both led the Rattlers with eight points.

The Rattlers travel to Portland to play Portland Wednesday, November 9, at 10:30 p.m. Eastern.