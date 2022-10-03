Rattlers rally to extend SWAC winning streak

MONTGOMERY, Ala. — The Florida A&M volleyball team sent a message to its Southwestern Athletic Conference competitors Sunday (Oct. 2) in a 3-2 victory over Alabama State - "don't count us out."

The thrilling match saw the visiting team rally from a 2-0 deficit to claim its 14 straight SWAC win. Brooke Lynn Watts finished the afternoon with a season-high 21 kills to go alongside 11 kills, while Dominique Washington respectively added 16 and 12.

Florida A&M 3, Alabama State 2 (18-25, 22-25, 25-23, 25-20, 15-11)

At the end of the first, Florida A&M managed a slight advantage in nearly every offensive category -- hitting percentage, assists, kills, -- but it, unfortunately, did not translate into a set win. The visitors trailed by as many as three before a kill by Brooke Lynn Watts secured the team's first lead of the afternoon (10-9), and four ties ensued. The Hornets used back-to-back points to gain separation en route to a 25-18 decision; it later capitalized on a 6-0 run in the second to pull ahead 17-13 and never trailed in the frame again.

Sets three, four, and five belonged to FAMU.

After evening the score at 2-2, the Rattlers faced an early 3-1 deficit in the fifth. They battled for three ties at 6, 7, and 8-all, and a 5-0 run lifted them ahead for good. Watts concluded the match with kill No. 21.

Irem Ucar contributed a season-high, game-high 48 assists.

From Montgomery to Hunstville, the Rattlers continue their southern trip at Alabama A&M Monday at 7 p.m.