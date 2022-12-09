Rattlers have 15 named to Phil Steele SWAC All-Conference Teams

TALLAHASSEE, FLa. — Florida A&M football had 15 student-athletes named to the Phil Steele SWAC All-Conference Teams for a total of 16 spots as Xavier Smith earned First Team wide receiver and all-purpose.
First Team
Xavier Smith, Wide Receiver & All-Purpose
Jalen Goss, Offensive Line
Isaiah Land, Defensive Line
Kamari Stephens, Defensive Line
Isaiah Major, Linebacker
Chris Faddoul, Punter
Second Team
Jeremy Moussa, Quarterback
Jah'Marae Sheread, Wide Receiver
Cam Covin, Offensive Line
Jose Romo-Martinez, Kicker
Third Team
Gentle Hunt, Defensive Line
BJ Bohler, Defensive Back
Javan Morgan, Defensive Back
Fourth Team
Johnny Chaney Jr., Linebacker
Kendall Bohler, Defensive Back
The Rattlers had the second most on the Phil Steele SWAC All-Conference Teams with 16 behind Jackson State's 20. The full list can be found here.