Rattlers have 15 named to Phil Steele SWAC All-Conference Teams

TALLAHASSEE, FLa. — Florida A&M football had 15 student-athletes named to the Phil Steele SWAC All-Conference Teams for a total of 16 spots as Xavier Smith earned First Team wide receiver and all-purpose.

First Team

Xavier Smith, Wide Receiver & All-Purpose

Jalen Goss, Offensive Line

Isaiah Land, Defensive Line

Kamari Stephens, Defensive Line

Isaiah Major, Linebacker

Chris Faddoul, Punter

Second Team

Jeremy Moussa, Quarterback

Jah'Marae Sheread, Wide Receiver

Cam Covin, Offensive Line

Jose Romo-Martinez, Kicker

Third Team

Gentle Hunt, Defensive Line

BJ Bohler, Defensive Back

Javan Morgan, Defensive Back

Fourth Team

Johnny Chaney Jr., Linebacker

Kendall Bohler, Defensive Back

The Rattlers had the second most on the Phil Steele SWAC All-Conference Teams with 16 behind Jackson State's 20. The full list can be found here.