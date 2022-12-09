Watch Now
Rattlers have 15 named to Phil Steele SWAC All-Conference Teams

Famuathletics.com
Posted at 3:32 PM, Dec 09, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-09 15:32:39-05

TALLAHASSEE, FLa. — Florida A&M football had 15 student-athletes named to the Phil Steele SWAC All-Conference Teams for a total of 16 spots as Xavier Smith earned First Team wide receiver and all-purpose.

First Team
Xavier Smith, Wide Receiver & All-Purpose
Jalen Goss, Offensive Line
Isaiah Land, Defensive Line
Kamari Stephens, Defensive Line
Isaiah Major, Linebacker
Chris Faddoul, Punter

Second Team
Jeremy Moussa, Quarterback
Jah'Marae Sheread, Wide Receiver
Cam Covin, Offensive Line
Jose Romo-Martinez, Kicker

Third Team
Gentle Hunt, Defensive Line
BJ Bohler, Defensive Back
Javan Morgan, Defensive Back

Fourth Team
Johnny Chaney Jr., Linebacker
Kendall Bohler, Defensive Back

The Rattlers had the second most on the Phil Steele SWAC All-Conference Teams with 16 behind Jackson State's 20. The full list can be found here.

