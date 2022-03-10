Rattlers fall to Knights in mid-week baseball game in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. — The Florida A&M baseball team lost to the University of Central Florida Knights 18-4 Wednesday evening at John Euliano Park.

The Rattlers have lost five of their last six games this season.

The Knights scored first on a two-run home run at the bottom of the first inning to go up 2-0.

The Rattlers got on the board at the top of the third on an RBI single by LJ Bryant to make it 2-1. A Knights RBI single and triple at the bottom of the third brought three runners home to extend their lead 5-1.

At the top of the fourth, Griffin Long crossed home plate for the Rattlers on an unearned run.

The Rattlers crossed home plate again at the top of the fifth, on a Grant Rowell RBI double and a Bryant ground out to bring Evan Badger home.