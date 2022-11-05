Photo Gallery | Tennessee at Georgia | college football | Nov. 5

Share Facebook

Georgia running back Kenny McIntosh, right, fends off Tennessee defensive lineman Byron Young during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022 in Athens, Ga. (AP Photo/John Bazemore) Associated Press

Tennessee coach Josh Heupel watches from the sideline during the first half of the team's NCAA college football game against Georgia on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022 in Athens, Ga. (AP Photo/John Bazemore) Associated Press

Tennessee wide receiver Jalin Hyatt (11) is dragged down by Georgia defensive back Malaki Starks (24) after a catch during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022 in Athens, Ga. (AP Photo/John Bazemore) Associated Press

Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett (13) reacts to the crowd as he leaves the field following Georgia's victory over Tennessee in an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022 in Athens, Ga. (AP Photo/John Bazemore) Associated Press

Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker (5) looks for an open receiver during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Georgia, Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022 in Athens, Ga. (AP Photo/John Bazemore) Associated Press

Tennessee running back Jaylen Wright (20) is stopped by Georgia defensive back Tykee Smith (23) during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022 in Athens, Ga. (AP Photo/John Bazemore) Associated Press

Georgia wide receiver Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint (1) makes a catch for a touchdown as Tennessee defensive back Doneiko Slaughter (0) defends during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022 in Athens, Ga. (AP Photo/John Bazemore) Associated Press

Tennessee running back Jaylen Wright (20) carries as Georgia linebacker Smael Mondon Jr. (2) defends during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022 in Athens, Ga. (AP Photo/John Bazemore) Associated Press

Georgia running back Daijun Edwards (30) runs away from Tennessee defensive back Doneiko Slaughter (0) after making a catch during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022 in Athens, Ga. (AP Photo/John Bazemore) Associated Press

Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett (13) throws from the pocket during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Tennessee, Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022 in Athens, Ga. (AP Photo/John Bazemore) Associated Press

Georgia wide receiver Ladd McConkey (84) is stopped by Tennessee linebacker Aaron Beasley (24) after a catch during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Tennessee Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022 in Athens, Ga. (AP Photo/John Bazemore) Associated Press

Former Tennessee quarterback Payton Manning and his son Marshal watch an NCAA college football game between Georgia and Tennessee, Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022 in Athens, Ga. (AP Photo/John Bazemore) Associated Press

Georgia wide receiver Ladd McConkey (84) makes a catch for a touchdown during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Tennessee, Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, in Athens, Ga. (AP Photo/John Bazemore) Associated Press

Georgia wide receiver Ladd McConkey (84) celebrates a touchdown catch with teammates during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Tennessee, Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, in Athens, Ga. (AP Photo/John Bazemore) Associated Press

Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker, left, fumbles as he is hit by Georgia defensive lineman Jalen Carter (88) in the end zone during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, in Athens, Ga. Tennessee recovered the ball and avoided a safety. (AP Photo/John Bazemore) Associated Press

Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker (5) is sacked by Georgia defensive linemen Tramel Walthour (90) and Nazir Stackhouse (78) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022 in Athens, Ga. (AP Photo/John Bazemore) Associated Press

Tennessee tight end Jacob Warren (87) makes a catch as Georgia defensive back Javon Bullard (22) defends during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022 in Athens, Ga. (AP Photo/John Bazemore) Associated Press

Georgia defensive back Jaheim Singletary (9) breaks up a pass intended for Tennessee wide receiver Cedric Tillman (4) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022 in Athens, Ga. (AP Photo/John Bazemore) Associated Press

Tennessee running back Jaylen Wright (20) brought down by Georgia defensive lineman Mykel Williams (13) and another Georgia player during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022 in Athens, Ga. (AP Photo/John Bazemore) Associated Press

