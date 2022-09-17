Photo Gallery | No. 20 Mississippi at Georgia Tech | Sept. 17
No. 20 Ole Miss shrugged off its uncertainty at quarterback by running right through Georgia Tech, with Zach Evans and Quinshon Judkins leading the Rebels to a 42-0 victory Saturday.
Georgia Tech punter David Shanahan (43) has his punt blocked by Mississippi's Cedric Johnson (2) in the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore) MississippiPhoto by: Associated Press Mississippi quarterback Jaxson Dart (2) is sacked by Georgia Tech linebacker Ayinde Eley (2) in the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)Photo by: Associated Press Mississippi running back Quinshon Judkins (4) fends off Georgia Tech defensive back Zamari Walton (7) as he runs the ball in the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)Photo by: Associated Press Georgia Tech head coach Geoff Collins speaks to defensive lineman Noah Collins (43) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)Photo by: Associated Press Georgia Tech quarterback Jeff Sims (10) is sacked by Mississippi defensive end Tavius Robinson (95) in the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)Photo by: Associated Press Mississippi quarterback Jaxson Dart (2) throws from the pocket during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Georgia Tech, Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)Photo by: Associated Press Mississippi running back Quinshon Judkins (4) gets past Georgia Tech defensive back Jaylon King (14) as he runs for a touchdown in the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)Photo by: Associated Press Mississippi head coach Lane Kiffin watches from the sideline in the second half of an NCAA college football game against Georgia Tech, Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)Photo by: Associated Press Mississippi safety Dashaun Jerkins (33) breaks up a pass intended for Georgia Tech running back Dylan McDuffie (6) in the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)Photo by: Associated Press