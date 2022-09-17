Photo Gallery | No. 20 Mississippi at Georgia Tech | Sept. 17

Share Facebook

Georgia Tech punter David Shanahan (43) has his punt blocked by Mississippi's Cedric Johnson (2) in the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore) Mississippi Associated Press

Mississippi quarterback Jaxson Dart (2) is sacked by Georgia Tech linebacker Ayinde Eley (2) in the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore) Associated Press

Mississippi running back Quinshon Judkins (4) fends off Georgia Tech defensive back Zamari Walton (7) as he runs the ball in the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore) Associated Press

Georgia Tech head coach Geoff Collins speaks to defensive lineman Noah Collins (43) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore) Associated Press

Georgia Tech quarterback Jeff Sims (10) is sacked by Mississippi defensive end Tavius Robinson (95) in the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore) Associated Press

Mississippi quarterback Jaxson Dart (2) throws from the pocket during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Georgia Tech, Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore) Associated Press

Mississippi running back Quinshon Judkins (4) gets past Georgia Tech defensive back Jaylon King (14) as he runs for a touchdown in the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore) Associated Press

Mississippi head coach Lane Kiffin watches from the sideline in the second half of an NCAA college football game against Georgia Tech, Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore) Associated Press

Mississippi safety Dashaun Jerkins (33) breaks up a pass intended for Georgia Tech running back Dylan McDuffie (6) in the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore) Associated Press

