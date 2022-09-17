Photo Gallery | No. 20 Mississippi at Georgia Tech | Sept. 17

Watch Now
No. 20 Ole Miss shrugged off its uncertainty at quarterback by running right through Georgia Tech, with Zach Evans and Quinshon Judkins leading the Rebels to a 42-0 victory Saturday.

David Shanahan, Cedric Johnson Georgia Tech punter David Shanahan (43) has his punt blocked by Mississippi's Cedric Johnson (2) in the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore) MississippiPhoto by: Associated Press Jaxson Dart, Ayinde Eley Mississippi quarterback Jaxson Dart (2) is sacked by Georgia Tech linebacker Ayinde Eley (2) in the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)Photo by: Associated Press Quinshon Judkins, Zamari Walton Mississippi running back Quinshon Judkins (4) fends off Georgia Tech defensive back Zamari Walton (7) as he runs the ball in the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)Photo by: Associated Press Geoff Collins, Noah Collins Georgia Tech head coach Geoff Collins speaks to defensive lineman Noah Collins (43) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)Photo by: Associated Press Jeff Sims, Tavis Robinson Georgia Tech quarterback Jeff Sims (10) is sacked by Mississippi defensive end Tavius Robinson (95) in the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)Photo by: Associated Press Jaxson Dart Mississippi quarterback Jaxson Dart (2) throws from the pocket during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Georgia Tech, Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)Photo by: Associated Press Quinshon Judkins, Jaylon King Mississippi running back Quinshon Judkins (4) gets past Georgia Tech defensive back Jaylon King (14) as he runs for a touchdown in the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)Photo by: Associated Press Lane Kiffin Mississippi head coach Lane Kiffin watches from the sideline in the second half of an NCAA college football game against Georgia Tech, Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)Photo by: Associated Press Dashaun Jerkins, Dylan McDuffie Mississippi safety Dashaun Jerkins (33) breaks up a pass intended for Georgia Tech running back Dylan McDuffie (6) in the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)Photo by: Associated Press

