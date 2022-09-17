Photo Gallery | Georgia football at South Carolina | Sept. 17
The No. 1 ranked University of Georgia football team beat South Carolina 48-7 on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022 at Columbia, South Carolina.
Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett (13) is pushed out at the one-yard line by South Carolina linebacker Brad Johnson (19) during the first half of an NCAA college football game on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022 in Columbia, S.C. (AP Photo/Artie Walker Jr.)Photo by: Associated Press Georgia offensive lineman Amarius Mims (65) congratulates quarterback Stetson Bennett (13) during the first half of an NCAA college football game against South Carolina on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, in Columbia, S.C. (AP Photo/Artie Walker Jr.)Photo by: Associated Press Georgia head coach Kirby Smart is happy about a first down conversion during the first half of an NCAA college football game against South Carolina on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, in Columbia, S.C. (AP Photo/Artie Walker Jr.)Photo by: Associated Press South Carolina head coach Shane Beamer celebrates a successful fake punt during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Georgia on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022 in Columbia, S.C. (AP Photo/Artie Walker Jr.)Photo by: Associated Press South Carolina quarterback Spencer Rattler (7) rolls out to pass during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Georgia on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, in Columbia, S.C. (AP Photo/Artie Walker Jr.)Photo by: Associated Press The South Carolina mascot and the marching band lead the Gamecock walk before an NCAA college football game against Georgia on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022 in Columbia, S.C. (AP Photo/Artie Walker Jr.)Photo by: Associated Press Georgia running back Kenny McIntosh (6) runs for a first down during the first half of an NCAA college football game against South Carolina on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022 in Columbia, S.C. (AP Photo/Artie Walker Jr.)Photo by: Associated Press Georgia celebrates a touchdown reception by tight end Oscar Delp (4) during the second half of an NCAA college football game against South Carolina on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022 in Columbia, S.C. (AP Photo/Artie Walker Jr.)Photo by: Associated Press Georgia tight end Oscar Delp (4) catches a 28-yard touchdown pass during the second half of an NCAA college football game against South Carolina on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022 in Columbia, S.C. (AP Photo/Artie Walker Jr.)Photo by: Associated Press Georgia head coach Kirby Smart congratulates tight end Oscar Delp (4) after he scored a touchdown during the second half of an NCAA college football game against South Carolina on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022 in Columbia, S.C. (AP Photo/Artie Walker Jr.)Photo by: Associated Press Georgia defensive back Dan Jackson (17) intercepts a pass during the second half of an NCAA college football game against South Carolina on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022 in Columbia, S.C. (AP Photo/Artie Walker Jr.)Photo by: Associated Press South Carolina wide receiver Jalen Brooks (13) breaks away from Georgia defensive back Jaheim Singletary (9) during the second half of an NCAA college football game on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022 in Columbia, S.C. (AP Photo/Artie Walker Jr.)Photo by: Associated Press Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett (13) runs for a first down during the first half of an NCAA college football game against South Carolina on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022 in Columbia, S.C. (AP Photo/Artie Walker Jr.)Photo by: Associated Press South Carolina head coach Shane Beamer checks the scoreboard and sees that his team trails 48-0 late in the second half of an NCAA college football game against Georgia on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022 in Columbia, S.C. (AP Photo/Artie Walker Jr.)Photo by: Associated Press during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Georgia on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022 in Columbia, S.C. (AP Photo/Artie Walker Jr.)Photo by: Associated Press South Carolina defensive back Kajuan Banks (33) trips up Georgia running back Kendall Milton (2) during the second half of an NCAA college football game on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022 in Columbia, S.C. (AP Photo/Artie Walker Jr.)Photo by: Associated Press Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett (13) fakes a handoff to running back Daijun Edwards (30) during the second half of an NCAA college football game against South Carolina on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022 in Columbia, S.C. (AP Photo/Artie Walker Jr.)Photo by: Associated Press