Pensky announces soccer Director of Operations

TALLAHASSEE, FLa. — Florida State head soccer coach Brian Pensky completes his staff with the announcement of director of operations, Sarah Buckley.

“Sarah was a natural choice for this position,” said Pensky. “She provides continuity within our building. Sarah knows our program well. She knows our players well. She’s watched Nathan do a phenomenal job over the past few years. Sarah is incredibly eager and hungry to succeed. She will continue to facilitate the other areas of the program that she’s touched on, namely video analysis. We’re elated that Sarah remains on board.”

Sarah Buckley

Sarah Buckley joins coach Brian Pensky’s staff in 2022 after being a graduate assistant with the Florida State soccer team the previous two seasons. Buckley was an integral part of FSU’s 2020 and 2021 ACC Championship runs and the Noles run to a national championship in 2021. She helped organize team travel and meals on the road for Florida State over the last two seasons. She also assisted with the FSU Soccer Camps and the Kicking it for Autism clinic.

In 2019, Buckley assisted the Jamaica Women’s National Team Technical Staff for the 2019 World Cup. She assisted the Kit manager with practices and games while helping to organize training logistics and locations. Sarah helped facilitate the setup and structure of team practices and organized team logistics such as travel hotel and food.

From 2017 to 2020, Buckley was a coach for Florida Kraze Krush Soccer Club. She planned and executed practices for 28 players three times a week. She planned and executed travel for tournaments and organized the team’s schedule.

Before coming to Florida State in 2020, Buckley played collegiately at Rollins College. During her college career, she competed in three NCAA tournaments and three conference tournaments. She was a Sunshine State Conference All-Tournament Team member in 2019 and was named United Soccer Coach Scholar All-Region in 2019.

