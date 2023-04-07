Patti Townsend to step down as TCC Softball head coach at the end of the season

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (April 7, 2023) – After 20 years as head coach at Tallahassee Community College, Patti Townsend will step down at the end of the season.

"I have loved every moment spent working with this program," said Townsend. "These student-athletes mean the world to me, and I'm so lucky to have had the opportunity to help them along their journey. But at the end of this season it is time for me to step aside and pursue other opportunities in life. I've never done this job for myself, it's always been for the players. They are the ones who have made TCC Softball what it is and seeing them succeed here and beyond is why I am a coach. I will always be a supporter of TCC Softball and Athletics."

TCC rewarded Townsend with her first head coaching position, hiring her on July 3, 2003 – just the third head coach in school history. Now, she is one of the longest-tenured coaches in Region 8.

"Patti Townsend's name will forever be synonymous with TCC Softball," said Chuck Moore, Director of Athletics. "For over two decades she has been a respected leader for our student-athletes, helping mold them into outstanding young women. She and her players have always been great representatives of TCC Athletics, within our College, locally and on the national stage. Her mark on TCC softball will never be forgotten."

During her tenure, TCC has won one FCSAA Championship (2011), three NJCAA Region 8B/FCSAA Gulf District Championships (2008, 2011, 2014), and one Panhandle Conference Championship. In 2011, the Eagles finished in third place at the NJCAA Division I Softball Championship.

Townsend's teams have also delivered numerous individual honors, both on and off the field. To date, more than 60 of her players have received All-Panhandle Conference recognition. More than 100 have been named to the Panhandle Conference All-Academic team. Additionally, 51 of Townsend's student-athletes have been recognized by the NJCAA's various academic award platforms.

Her 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022 teams were recognized by the NJCAA for finishing with a team GPA above a 3.0.

Townsend, an enthusiastic advocate for volunteerism, is known for coaching her players on the importance of giving back to the community. In recent years, Tallahassee softball players have volunteered at Tallahassee's annual Winter Festival, the American Cancer Society's Relay for Life and Gretchen Everhart School.

The Eagles have six games left in the regular season, and are still in contention for a spot in the postseason. At the conclusion of the season a national search will be conducted to find a new head coach.