Orlando Mitjans leans on staff to help put together Nighthawks football program

THOMASVILLE, GA. (WTXL) — For Thomas University head football coach Orlando Mitjans, the key to building any new football program from the ground up begins with the backing of your administration and most importantly assembling the right group of support staff and coaches to be by your side.

The staff he’s assembled to help achieve this goal of putting a college football team in the Rose City are all on board with the process it’ll take to field a team in the fall of 2023. And everyone brings in a championship reputation and expectation which will only help the Nighthawk program hit the ground running when the time comes to play their first snap.

“These guys have a total of 30 championships under their belts. It’s amazing to get a bunch of men from all over the country to come with this dream that we have," Mitjans said. "And this big project that no one knows about, to come here and put this together. And help our president, Dr. Sheppard follow his dream.”