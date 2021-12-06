Watch
SportsCollege Sports

Actions

Oregon's Cristobal takes Miami coaching job after Diaz fired

items.[0].image.alt
Andy Nelson/AP
FILE -O regon head coach Mario Cristobal watches the action during the third quarter of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, in Eugene, Ore. Manny Diaz was fired as Miami’s football coach Monday, Dec. 6, 2021, after a 7-5 regular season and with the school in deep negotiations to bring Oregon coach Mario Cristobal back to his alma mater to take over. (AP Photo/Andy Nelson, File)
Oregon's Cristobal takes Miami coaching job after Diaz fired
Posted at 4:03 PM, Dec 06, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-06 16:03:25-05

CORAL GABLES, Fla. (AP) — Mario Cristobal is leaving Oregon and headed home to Miami. The move comes on the same day that Manny Diaz was fired as the Hurricanes football coach.

Diaz went 7-5 this season and 21-15 in three seasons. His job security had been in question for some time and speculation ramped up three weeks ago when the Hurricanes dismissed athletic director Blake James — one of the people who hired Diaz in 2018. But Diaz kept working, even in recent days while the school was trying to pry Cristobal out of Oregon.

Cristobal says he's looking forward to coaching his alma mater and the place where he started his career and competing for championships.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Apps

ABC 27 Streaming