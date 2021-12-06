Oregon's Cristobal takes Miami coaching job after Diaz fired

CORAL GABLES, Fla. (AP) — Mario Cristobal is leaving Oregon and headed home to Miami. The move comes on the same day that Manny Diaz was fired as the Hurricanes football coach.

Diaz went 7-5 this season and 21-15 in three seasons. His job security had been in question for some time and speculation ramped up three weeks ago when the Hurricanes dismissed athletic director Blake James — one of the people who hired Diaz in 2018. But Diaz kept working, even in recent days while the school was trying to pry Cristobal out of Oregon.

Cristobal says he's looking forward to coaching his alma mater and the place where he started his career and competing for championships.