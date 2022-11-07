Noles pile up 113 points in season-opening win

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Florida State Women’s Basketball got off to a soaring start in regular-season play on Monday, toppling Bethune-Cookman, 113-50, on Education Day at a loud and entertained Donald L. Tucker Center.

Five Seminoles recorded double-figure point totals in the victory, including freshman guard Ta’Niya Latson (28), sophomore forward Makayla Timpson (23), graduate guard Taylor O’Brien (19), redshirt senior forward Erin Howard (15) and senior guard Sara Bejedi (14).

Florida State’s 113 points scored are its second-most in program history, only surpassed by their 114 scored vs. Stetson on Feb. 6, 1991. It is FSU’s most points ever in a season opener.



The Seminoles jumped out to a 29-8 lead at the end of the first quarter and never looked back. FSU generated 22 fast-break points and out-scored the Wildcats (0-1) 38-10 in points off turnovers.

Timpson’s 23 points marked a career high, far surpassing the 13 she scored in her freshman season vs. Wake Forest.

“My performance today was pretty good,” Timpson said. “I could have finished better around the rim, but just playing hard and being confident in my teammates, who were able to get me the ball and trusted me with it.”

Timpson added 12 rebounds for her first double-double, while Howard hauled in 16 off the glass for another double-double performance. FSU collected 67 rebounds compared to Bethune-Cookman’s 32.

Bejedi added six assists for the Seminoles, as FSU assisted on nearly half its makes with 19 total in 41 field goals made. The Seminoles shot 48 percent from the floor and held the Wildcats to just 26 percent shooting.



👏🏼 𝑷𝒂𝒄𝒆 𝒂𝒏𝒅 𝑺𝒑𝒂𝒄𝒆 👏🏼 ▪️ Our 1️⃣1️⃣3️⃣ points today marked the second-most in program history. ▪️ It's the most scored in a season opener 👀#NoleFAM pic.twitter.com/xJB3ny7hHN — FSU Women's Basketball (@fsuwbb) November 7, 2022

With its aggressive offense, the Seminoles went to the line 30 times and knocked down 25 attempts. Bejedi went 8-of-8 from the charity stripe, while Timpson went 7-of-10 and Latson went 7-of-8.

BCU was led by the scoring of guard O’Mariyah Tucker, who had 11 points.

Florida State hits the road for a mid-week matchup at Kent State on Thursday, Nov. 10, at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN+.