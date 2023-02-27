Noles fall Sunday after clinching series at No. 8 TCU

FORT WORTH, Texas – Florida State dropped its first game of 2023, falling 3-2 at Lupton Stadium against No. 8 TCU Sunday afternoon. The Seminoles had clinched the series Saturday after scoring 10 runs each of the first two games vs. the Horned Frogs.

FSU scored two runs in the first inning on a James Tibbs III single, followed by a hit by pitch and three walks. The Noles were held to two hits in the contest.

TCU got a run in the fourth inning against Carson Montgomery, but the Seminoles got out of trouble in the fifth and sixth inning with inning-ending double plays. FSU had the chance to avoid trouble in the seventh as well, but TCU tied the game with a one-out RBI single and took the lead on a botched double play.

SCORING SUMMARY:

T1 | FSU 1, TCU 0 Bush walked, Tibbs scored

T2 | FSU 2, TCU 0 De Sedas walked, Ferrer scored

B4 | FSU 2, TCU 1 Bishop singled, Boyers scored

B7 | FSU 2, TCU 2 Byrne singled, Silva scored

B7 | FSU 2, TCU 3 Fontenelle reached on error, Taylor scored

UP NEXT:

Florida State will play 12 home games at Dick Howser Stadium over the next three weeks, beginning Wednesday against USF. First pitch is set for 5:02 p.m.

OF NOTE:

James Tibbs III singled and Jaime Ferrer was hit by a pitch in the first inning. The duo has reached safely in all seven games this season. Ferrer leads FSU with three HBP (tied with Nander De Sedas) after ranking eighth nationally as a freshman with 23 HBP.

Ferrer’s 20-game on-base streak is the longest of his career and the longest for any active Seminole.

Colton Vincent singled in the fourth inning to extend his hitting streak to 11 games, the longest career streak for any active Seminole.

Center fielder Jordan Taylor made his first career start. Cade Bush drew a bases-loaded walk in the first inning for his first career RBI.

For more information on Florida State baseball, check Seminoles.com for the latest news and scheduling information, and keep up with the team on social media through Twitter and Facebook (@FSUBaseball) & Instagram and TikTok (@NoleBaseball).