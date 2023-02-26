Noles clinch series at No. 8 TCU

FORT WORTH, Texas – The Florida State bats stayed hot Saturday, mashing 13 hits and 10 more runs to beat No. 8 TCU, 10-8, for the second consecutive game to clinch the series. Jaime Ferrer hit a pair of home runs and led FSU with three hits and four RBI, while Andrew Armstrong earned his first career save with 2.0 innings of one-run baseball.

Ferrer continued his torrid streak against the Horned Frogs and is hitting 6-for-10 with two doubles, a triple, two home runs, six runs scored and six RBI in two games against TCU. The sophomore hit a pair of two-run home runs Saturday, the first Seminole since 2021 with a multi-home run game.

Freshman Cam Smith had his second three-hit game of the season and connected on his third home run, most on the team. After TCU cut the lead to 5-4 in the sixth inning, Smith’s home run started a five-run top of the seventh for the Noles that provided FSU’s final runs.

TCU took an early lead against FSU starter Jamie Arnold, a freshman making his first career start on the road. The Horned Frogs’ first three batters of the game reached base, taking a 1-0 lead on Kurtis Byrne’s single. Arnold got out of the inning with a triple play off the bat of Luke Boyers, the first FSU has turned since 2009.

TCU doubled its lead in the second inning on Karsen Bowen’s RBI single. Arnold pitched 2.2 innings before leaving in the third inning with the bases loaded. Conner Whittaker (2-0) entered and forced a pop out to escape the inning unscathed.

In the fourth, James Tibbs III reached on a walk and Ferrer doubled before Jordan Carrion’s two-run single tied the game. Carrion leads FSU with 13 RBI on the season and is hitting .500 (12-for-24) with six extra-base hits.

FSU took the lead for good in the fifth inning against Luke Savage (0-1), who allowed four runs in 4.1 innings.

Behind Arnold and Whittaker, Doug Kirkland and Brennen Oxford pitched 1.2 innings before Armstrong entered in the eighth inning. After allowing a double and RBI single, Armstrong got out of trouble with a double play and pitched a perfect ninth inning for the first save of his career.

SCORING SUMMARY:

B1 | FSU 0, TCU 1 Byrne singled, Davis scored

B2 | FSU 0, TCU 2 Bowen singled, Richardson scored

T4 | FSU 2, TCU 2 Carrion singled, Tibbs & Ferrer scored

T5 | FSU 3, TCU 2 Tibbs grounded out, Vincent scored

T5 | FSU 5, TCU 2 Ferrer home run, Ross scored

B5 | FSU 5, TCU 3 Taylor home run

B6 | FSU 5, TCU 4 Bowen singled, Richardson scored

T7 | FSU 6, TCU 4 Smith home run

T7 | FSU 8, TCU 4 Ferrer home run, Tibbs scored

T7 | FSU 9, TCU 4 Rank singled, Carrion scored

T7 | FSU 10, TCU 4 De Sedas singled, Rank scored

B7 | FSU 10, TCU 5 Richardson sacrifice fly, Taylor scored

B7 | FSU 10, TCU 6 Bishop doubled, Byrne scored

B8 | FSU 10, TCU 7 Davis doubled, Silva scored

B8 | FSU 10, TCU 8 Taylor singled, Davis scored

UP NEXT:

The series finale is Sunday at 2:00 p.m. Eastern. RHP Carson Montgomery (0-0, 2.25 ERA) will throw for the Seminoles.

OF NOTE: