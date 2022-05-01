No. 1 Thomas University Flag Football wins SUN Conference title in inaugural season

THOMASVILLE, GA. (WTXL) — The Thomas University flag football team captured the program's first SUN Conference tournament title after beating Keiser University 7-6 on a game winning touchdown/successful conversion as time expires.

Head coach Chelsea Parmer spoke about her team's resilience following the win.

"The good thing with our kids is that they’ve come back from so many close games to win. So they truly believe that no matter if there's 0.1 on the clock then they have a shot to win. And we have a team that believes that, which means you’re going to have an opportunity.”

TU will prepare for the NAIA National Tournament in Atlanta in two weeks.