Night Hawks release their inaugural season football schedule

The Thomas University Night Hawks released their schedule for their inaugural football season, which begins this Fall. All home games will be played at Veteran's Memorial Stadium. The Night Hawks will compete in the NAIA's Sun Conference. The 2023 schedule will feature four home games, with three of the contests being conference match-ups.

The Night Hawks will kick off their inaugural season at home on September 2nd, with a noon start against Speights Academy, out of St. Petersburg, FL. Thomas will then take their shortest trip of the season, 185 miles, as they travel the next week to Valley, AL to play Point University of West Point, GA. After a bye week, the Night Hawks will take their longest road trip of the season, traveling 527 miles to McKenzie, TN to face Bethel in a Sunday game on September 24.

The Sun Conference opponents will make up the remainder of the schedule, starting with a road matchup in West Palm Beach, FL against Keizer on September 30. The home conference opener will be against Ave Maria on October 7. The Night Hawks will then travel to Lakeland, FL on October 14 to face Southeastern, before returning home to battle Warner, October 21. On October 28, Thomas will visit Webber International, in Babson Park, FL. The Night Hawks will pack their bags for the final time on November 11 as they travel to Miami Gardens to face St. Thomas.

The highlight of the schedule will be on November 4, as the Thomas University Night Hawks will host their first ever football homecoming. Kickoff for homecoming is scheduled for noon.

Season ticket information, along with individual game ticket sales, will be released at a later date. Specific game times for each contest will also be release this summer.

