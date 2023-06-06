Night Hawks hit the gridiron as spring practice continues

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WTXL) — Up in Thomasville, spring practice got back underway for the Thomas University football team. A continuation of spring ball, now that TU has 70 guys on campus.

Night Hawks head coach Orlando Mitjans said he is thrilled, the guys are gelling and working hard, and with year one set to begin in just three months time, coach says these practice days are vital, as his team readies to kick things off.

"It's important for not only the players, to meet their teammates but it is also important for us coaches," said Mitjans. "To get around them and learn them, and get to know them a little bit, and also see what they can do, and the biggest thing that we want to get accomplished in these next couple of days, is to see if they can compete, and that was the biggest emphasis today, and the next couple of days, it is about competing."

The Night Hawks plan to keep on competing, and the guys will open up their first ever season in September.