Night Hawks Battle to Final Buzzer with SEU

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (TU ATHLETICS) — The Thomas University men's basketball team battled to the final buzzer Thursday night at the TU Gymnasium, ultimately losing, 65-62, to Southeastern University.

After trailing by six at the half, Thomas fell behind by 10 just four minutes into the second stanza. With 11:30 left in the game, TU had scratched its way back to within one, 46-45, as Mohammed Abubakar hit a jumper in the paint.

Within five minutes, SEU again extended its lead to nine points, but Thomas didn't back down, drawing the score within one with 1:40 left to play.

SEU went up by four with 17 seconds remaining, but Brown drilled a three with six seconds on the clock to trail, 63-62. TU was then forced to foul. SEU hit both freethrows and Thomas was unable to get off a final shot, falling 65-62.

Jordan Booker had another solid night with 11 points, nine rebounds and seven assists for the Night Hawks. Jarvis Brown knocked down a trio of 3-pointers on his way to 15 points, and Taylor Mitchell scored his season high of 15 points, hitting 7-of-11 from the field.

TU forced SEU into 15 turnovers in the game.

Thomas falls to 14-5 overall and 7-3 in the Sun Conference while SEU improves to 11-11, 7-3.

The Night Hawks are back in the TU Gymnasium Saturday to face Ave Maria University at 4 p.m.