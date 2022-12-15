Nighswonger named United Soccer Coaches Scholar Player of the Year

United Soccer Coaches announced the association's 2022 Women's Scholar All-America Teams on Thursday afternoon.

Jenna Nighswonger was named the organization's Scholar Player of the Year, while also being named a First Team Scholar All-American and All-Region for the south region.

Nighswonger graduated with a degree in Finance earlier in December with a 3.82 GPA. She had a career year in her senior season leading to her being a Honda Award and MAC Hermann Award Finalist. She had a career-high in points (28), assists (16) and goals (six) and was named a United Soccer Coaches First Team All-American. Her 16 assists in a season were second in school history behind only Yamaguchi in the 2007 season when she won the MAC Hermann.

Nighswonger finished her career with 19 goals and 34 assists for 72 points. Her 34 assists rank as the second most in a career at FSU and her 72 points ranks ninth all-time at Florida State.

Nighswonger was named to the TopDrawerSoccer Team of the Week three times and was named the TDS and College Soccer News National Player of the Week on October 18 after recording three assists against No. 12 Duke. She was named to the All-Atlantic Region First Team, the All-ACC First Team and was named the ACC Tournament MVP after finishing with two goals and an assist against No. 2 North Carolina and No. 4 Notre Dame.