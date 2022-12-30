Newman scores 18 as No. 1 Purdue beats Florida A&M 82-49

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) — Brandon Newman scored 18 points to lead No. 1 Purdue to an 82-49 victory against Florida A&M on Thursday.

After missing Purdue's previous game due to illness, Zach Edey had 14 points and a team-high 10 rebounds in 22 minutes. Also scoring in double figures for Purdue (13-0) was Trey Kaufman-Renn with 11 and Caleb Furst with 10.

Dimingus Stevens and Jordan Tillmon each had eight points for the Rattlers (2-9).

After leading 42-29 at halftime, the Boilermakers dominated the second half. Purdue's largest lead was 41 points at 80-39.

The Rattlers shot just 23.1% in the second half. The Boilermakers committed just seven turnovers compared to 13 for the Rattlers.

BIG PICTURE

Florida A&M: The Rattlers played a No. 1 team for the second time in the program history, also losing to No. 1 Duke in the 1999 NCAA Tournament. Duke went on to win the NCAA title. It was Florida A&M’s third consecutive loss this season.

Purdue: The Boilermakers remained one of three unbeaten men's teams in major college basketball, along with UConn and New Mexico. Purdue is 2-0 in the Big Ten.

UP NEXT

Florida A&M: Hosts Bethune Cookman on Monday.

Purdue: Hosts Rutgers on Monday.