Newman scores 18 as No. 1 Purdue beats Florida A&M 82-49

Doug McSchooler/AP
Florida A&M forward Saiyd Burnside (22) knocks the ball away from Purdue forward Caleb Furst (1) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022, in West Lafayette, Ind. (AP Photo/Doug McSchooler)
Posted at 7:42 PM, Dec 29, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-29 19:42:56-05

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) — Brandon Newman scored 18 points to lead No. 1 Purdue to an 82-49 victory against Florida A&M on Thursday.

After missing Purdue's previous game due to illness, Zach Edey had 14 points and a team-high 10 rebounds in 22 minutes. Also scoring in double figures for Purdue (13-0) was Trey Kaufman-Renn with 11 and Caleb Furst with 10.

Dimingus Stevens and Jordan Tillmon each had eight points for the Rattlers (2-9).

After leading 42-29 at halftime, the Boilermakers dominated the second half. Purdue's largest lead was 41 points at 80-39.

The Rattlers shot just 23.1% in the second half. The Boilermakers committed just seven turnovers compared to 13 for the Rattlers.

BIG PICTURE

Florida A&M: The Rattlers played a No. 1 team for the second time in the program history, also losing to No. 1 Duke in the 1999 NCAA Tournament. Duke went on to win the NCAA title. It was Florida A&M’s third consecutive loss this season.

Purdue: The Boilermakers remained one of three unbeaten men's teams in major college basketball, along with UConn and New Mexico. Purdue is 2-0 in the Big Ten.

UP NEXT

Florida A&M: Hosts Bethune Cookman on Monday.

Purdue: Hosts Rutgers on Monday.

