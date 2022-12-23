Latson named Top 25 Player by ESPN

TALLAHASSEE, FLa. — Florida State Women’s Basketball freshman guard Ta’Niya Latson continues to boom in popularity, being ranked among ESPN’s Top 25 collegiate women’s basketball players in the country.

The Miami, Fla., native is the only freshman on the established list, ranking 25th overall. She is one of sixth ACC student-athletes among the rankings, joining Notre Dame’s Olivia Miles (fourth), Virginia Tech’s Elizabeth Kitley (seventh), Louisville’s Hailey Van Lith (16th), North Carolina’s Deja Kelly (20th) and NC State’s Diamond Johnson (24th).

Through 14 games this season, Latson is a 50-40-80 player, shooting 50.4 percent from the floor, 40.4 percent from 3-point range and 82.9 percent from the free throw line. She is the ACC’s leader with 122 field goals made, 87 made free throws, 350 total points as well as averaging 25.0 points per game.

Latson is proving to be the nation’s best freshman and one of the top players in the country, ranking in the Top 6 nationally in field goals made (third), free throw attempts (second), free throws made (second), total points (third) and points per game (fifth).

Her 25.0 points per game make her the only 20-point scorer on average in the ACC.

The sixth-time ACC Rookie of the Week winner and two-time ACC Player of the Week also leads the Seminoles with 30 steals, taking a lot of pride in her game as an on-ball defender.

Latson has three of the ACC’s five 30-point games this season and leads the conference far and away with 13 20-point games, nearly doubling the next closest player who has seven.

Florida State begins its holiday break before gearing back up for ACC play at sixth-ranked North Carolina on Thursday, Dec. 29, at 8 p.m. on the ACC’s regional sports networks.