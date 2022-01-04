Kirby Smart reflects on time in Bainbridge, looks ahead towards national title game

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — "I'm proud of where I'm from," said Georgia head football coach Kirby Smart after their College Football Playoff semifinal win over Michigan. "You ask these guys where they're from, and everybody takes pride in where they're from. I take a lot of pride in being from south Georgia, where we play good football and I grew up around a lot of good football players."

His answer was a response to a questions about growing up in Bainbridge and how it's shaped who he is today. The former Bearcat is now a win away from a national championship. Smart and the Bulldogs will face Alabama, who dealt the Dogs their first loss of the season in the SEC Championship game in December. It's a rematch game, which Smart said a lot goes into, but at the end of the day, it's less worrying about Alabama and more of doing what his team needs to do to win.

"You've got things in your breakdown that might change this game," he said. "We didn't have the SEC Championship game obviously in our breakdown, then the playoff game. What tendencies changed. What match-ups, who's in, who's out. There's a lot of things that go into it."

Georgia and Alabama square off Monday, January 10th in Indianapolis for the national championship. Kick-off is at 8:00.