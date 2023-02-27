Irvis collects 4 hits in Florida A&M's 13-8 victory against South Carolina State

MONTGOMERY, Ala. -- Senior Melkayla Irvis collected four hits to help propel the Florida A&M Rattlers past the South Carolina State Lady Bulldogs 13-8 on Sunday.

Senior Cris'Deona Beasley (3-2) started in the circle and picked up the win for Florida A&M (6-9). The right-hander went seven innings, giving up three runs, zero earned, on seven hits, allowing two walks and striking out four.

In addition to her four hits, Irvis had two triples and four RBI to lead the Rattlers. Senior Jania Davis put together a standout day at the plate as well, going 2-for-4 with a triple and three RBI. Senior Destiny Cuevas also chipped in for Florida A&M, putting together three hits in four trips to the plate while adding a double and two RBI.

HOW IT HAPPENED

Trailing 5-0, the Rattlers first put runs on the board in the first inning. Davis came across to score the lone run of the inning for Florida A&M and get them on the board.

The Rattlers kept the Lady Bulldogs off the board before narrowing the gap further in the second. Florida A&M scored three runs in the frame, buoyed by a two-run triple from Davis, which brought the score to 5-4 in favor of the Lady Bulldogs.

Florida A&M kept the Lady Bulldogs off the board before rallying to grab a 9-5 lead in the third. The Rattlers bats heated up in the inning, scoring five runs, including a two-run triple off the bat of Irvis.

The Lady Bulldogs fought back, closing the gap to 9-8 until Florida A&M added some insurance in the fifth. The Rattlers drove in a run on an RBI triple off the bat of Irvis, scoring sophomore Kiauna Watson, bringing the score to 10-8 in favor of Florida A&M.

The Rattlers kept South Carolina State without a run before building on their lead to 13-8 the following inning. Florida A&M put up a three spot, highlighted by a run-scoring double off the bat of Cuevas. The score remained 13-8 for the rest of the game, as the Rattlers coasted to the win.

GAME NOTES

» Irvis collected four hits on the day for Florida A&M.

» The Rattlers had both senior Nyah Morgan and Irvis smack multiple extra-base hits in the ballgame.

» Irvis drove in four runs for Florida A&M.

» Florida A&M's highest scoring inning was the third, when it pushed five runs across.

» Six Rattlers had multiple hits in the ballgame.

» The Rattlers had a total of 18 hits.

» The Rattlers out-hit the Lady Bulldogs at an 18-9 clip.

» The Rattlers swiped five bases as a team.

» Florida A&M went 10-for-22 (.455) with runners in scoring position.

» Florida A&M pitchers faced 38 South Carolina State hitters in the game, allowing eight ground balls and eight fly balls while striking out four.

» Irvis led the Rattlers at the plate, going 4-for-4 with two triples and four RBI.

» South Carolina State was led offensively by Marissa Marshall, who went 3-for-4 with three RBI.

» DeAsia Lowther led the Lady Bulldogs pitching staff, throwing three innings of four-run ball.