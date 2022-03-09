Watch
SportsCollege Sports

Actions

Inclement weather cancels Florida State's home softball game against Holy Cross

Contest was scheduled for Wednesday
Softball
maxuser
Softball
Softball
Posted at 3:03 PM, Mar 09, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-09 15:03:54-05

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — The college softball game between Florida State and Holy Cross scheduled for Wednesday at 6 p.m. at JoAnne Graf Field on the campus of FSU was canceled.

According to a news release from FSU athletics, the game was canceled because of inclement weather in the Tallahassee region.

Florida State (20-1), the No. 3 ranked team in the nation, is scheduled to travel to Atlanta to play Georgia Tech in a three game Atlantic Coast Conference series beginning Friday.

Holy Cross (2-9) plays in The Spring Games tournament in Madeira Beach beginning Friday.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Apps

ABC 27 Streaming