Inclement weather cancels Florida State's home softball game against Holy Cross

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — The college softball game between Florida State and Holy Cross scheduled for Wednesday at 6 p.m. at JoAnne Graf Field on the campus of FSU was canceled.

According to a news release from FSU athletics, the game was canceled because of inclement weather in the Tallahassee region.

Florida State (20-1), the No. 3 ranked team in the nation, is scheduled to travel to Atlanta to play Georgia Tech in a three game Atlantic Coast Conference series beginning Friday.

Holy Cross (2-9) plays in The Spring Games tournament in Madeira Beach beginning Friday.