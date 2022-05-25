Historic season comes to an end for women's golf team

SCOTTSDALE, Arizona — Florida State’s longest ever run in the NCAA Championship tournament came to an end as the Seminoles fell, 3-2, to Texas A&M in the quarterfinals of match play at the championship finals at the Grayhawk Golf Club. The Seminoles advanced to match play for the first time in school history and finished in a tie for fifth place in the final national standings – the highest NCAA Championship finish in school history.

In a season that saw the Seminoles win the second NCAA Regional Championship in school history and finish in a program-best sixth place in the stroke play portion of the NCAA Championship, the Seminoles have now finished in the top-10 of the of national rankings for the second consecutive for the first time in school history.

“I couldn’t be prouder of a group of players than I am of this one,” said Head Coach Amy Bond. “They showed week-in and week-out that they could play with any team in the country because they are one of the best teams in the country. The represented themselves, our golf program and Florida State University in the best and highest manner possible. They all made me proud to be a Florida State golfer and a graduate of the University.

“This will always be a special group of people because they held their heads high through a lot of adversity and are better people because of how they persevered through some incredible circumstances. Through everything they were challenged by they were successful in the classroom and on the course. The seniors finished 12th, ninth and fifth in the nation while the underclassmen have earned two top-10 finishes. Simply amazing accomplishments when you think out the challenges they overcame.”

Junior Elle Johnson and sophomore Charlotte Heath, two players who will return to anchor the Seminoles next season, both gained victories for Florida State.

Johnson gained a 3&2 win over Hailee Cooper to give Florida State its first point of the day and tie the match at 1-1. Florida State’s Johnson won the first five holes of the match and never trailed in gaining the victory. The match ended after only 16 holes as Johnson and Cooper halved hole no. 7 (the teams began play on the back nine) which gave Johnson a three hole lead with only two holes to play.

Heath then gave Florida State a 2-1 lead in the team standings with a 2&1 win over Jennie Park. The match was tied after 13 holes before Heath took command on hole no. 5 on the front side. She won two consecutive holes (nos. 5 and 6) to grab the lead, and did not give any holes back in gaining the victory.

The close of the season brings the brilliant career of Florida State senior and All-American Beatrice Wallin to a finish. She ends her career ranked second in school history with a 72.11 stroke average. She was named the ACC Golfer of the Year in 2021, is a three-time All-ACC Honoree, played in the prestigious Augusta National Women’s Amateur Championship a record three times and earned her degree from Florida State University in Humanities in four years.

Texas A&M will face Oregon and Stanford will face Auburn in the semifinals on May 24. The two winners will meet for the NCAA Championship on May 25.

NCAA Division I Women’s Golf Championship/May 24, 2022

Grayhawk Golf Club/Scottsdale, Ariz./Par 72

Texas A&M 3, Florida State 2

Blanca Fernandez Garcia Poggio (TAM) def. Alice Hodge (FSU), 2&1

Elle Johnson (FSU) def. Hailee Cooper (TAM), 3&2

Charlotte Heath (FSU) def. Jennie Park (TAM), 2&1

Zoe Slaughter (TAM) def. Amelia Williamson (FSU), 2UP

Adela Cernousek (TAM) def. Beatrice Wallin (FSU), 19 holes

(in order of finish)

NCAA Division I Women’s Golf Championship/May 24, 2022

Grayhawk Golf Club/Scottsdale, Ariz./Par 72/Match Play Quarterfinals

No. 1 Stanford def. No. 8 Georgia, 3-2

No. 2 Oregon def. No. 7 San Jose State, 4-1

No. 3 Texas A&M def. No. 6 Florida State, 3-2

No. 5 Auburn def. No. 4 UCLA, 3-2