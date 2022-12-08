Henry Lawrence, Tyrone McGriff selected for Black College Football Hall of Fame

ATLANTA, Ga. — The Black College Football Hall of Fame announced its 14th Class today – the Class of 2023. Eight inductees were selected from a list of 25 Finalists who had been determined earlier by the BCFHOF Selection Committee. Florida A&M football has two chosen for the Black College Football Hall of Fame Class of 2023: Henry Lawrence and Tyrone McGriff.

Henry Lawrence

Henry Lawrence joined the Orange and Green in 1970 and punished defenders for four seasons. Following the '73 season, Lawrence was invited to the Senior Bowl and made a name for himself with how he blocked first-overall pick Ed "Too Tall" Jones. A couple of months later, Lawrence became the Rattlers' first and only first-round draft pick after John Madden and the Oakland Raiders drafted him 19th overall in the 1974 NFL Draft. Lawrence went on to play for 13 seasons for the Raiders and was part of three Super Bowl winning teams (Super Bowl XI, Super Bowl XV, Super Bowl XVIII).

Tyrone McGriff

Tyrone McGriff played for the Rattlers from 1976-79 under legendary Rudy Hubbard and was part of the 1978 NCAA Division I-AA National Championship team. McGriff earned All-American honors in 1977, 78, and 79. After graduating from Florida A&M, McGriff was drafted by the Pittsburgh Steelers in the 12th round of the 1980 NFL Draft. McGriff spent three seasons with the Pittsburgh Steelers, in which he was part of the 1980 Super Bowl winning team. After his three seasons with the Steelers, McGriff played three seasons in the USFL.