Watch
SportsCollege Sports

Actions

Georgia QB Bennett announces he will return for 1 more year

items.[0].image.alt
Darron Cummings/AP
Georgia's Stetson Bennett celebrates after the College Football Playoff championship football game against Alabama Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022, in Indianapolis. Georgia won 33-18. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
Georgia QB Bennett announces he will return for 1 more year
Posted at 10:30 PM, Jan 19, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-19 22:30:01-05

ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett is returning for another season after leading the Bulldogs to their first national championship in 41 years.

Bennett posted the words “One More Year” on his rarely used Instagram account to announce his return for the 2022 season.

Bennett began his Georgia career as a walk-on. As a senior in 2021, Bennett replaced JT Daniels as the starter and then kept the job.

Bennett will use the extra year of eligibility granted in 2020 because of the pandemic. The 5-foot-11 QB likely would have faced long odds to attract interest in this year's NFL draft.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Apps

ABC 27 Streaming