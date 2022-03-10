Georgia fires men's basketball coach Tom Crean following 26 losses in 4th season

ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — Georgia coach Tom Crean has been fired one day after the end of a 26-loss season.

Georgia announced Crean will not return for his fifth season.

The quick decision comes less than 24 hours after the Bulldogs’ 86-51 to Vanderbilt in the first round of the Southeastern Conference Tournament in Tampa on Wednesday night.

Georgia finished 6-26 this season, setting a school record for losses. The season ended with 12 consecutive losses.

The Bulldogs won only one SEC game, setting another low for the program. Crean was 47-75 overall and 15-58 in SEC games in four seasons.