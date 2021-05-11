Women's Golf, Williamson In First Place At Louisville Regional Championship

SIMPSONVILLE, Ky. (seminoles.com) —Junior Amelia Williamson is in a tie for first in the individual standings, and the No. 8 ranked Florida State Women’s Golf Team is in first place in the team standings after the first round of the 2021 NCAA Louisville Regional Championship at the University of Louisville Golf Course. Junior All-American Beatrice Wallin is in a tie for third place in the individual standings. Williamson and Wallin shot scores of 68 and 69, respectively, to lead Florida State through the first of three rounds in the regional championship. “The key to our success today was staying patient, and sticking to the game plan,” said Head Coach Amy Bond. “Our game plan was hitting fairways and greens – those were the keys. We also talked about executing what they saw for their shot selections.” W. Florida State leads Michigan State and UCLA by five strokes as the Seminoles finished with a 286 team total. The Seminoles were the only squad in the 18-team field that finished at or better than par in the less than favorable cold and blustery conditions. The top six teams in the four regional championships advance to the NCAA Championship Finals May 21-26 at the Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale, Ariz. After the first 18 holes, the Seminoles are 10 strokes inside the current cut line. Williamson, who led all golfers with seven birdies in the first round, is tied for first place in the individual standings with Emilie Paltrinieri of UCLA. She was stellar on her back nine as she carded four birdies, eight holes at par or better and was three under par on her final six holes of the round. Williamson totaled three birdies on her front nine and four on her back nine to earn a share of the lead. Williamson played her best golf as she grew comfortable with the course. She totaled five birdies on her final 10 holes of the round, which allowed her to move from even on the scoreboard just before the turn and finish at 3 under for the day. Her score of 68 ranks as her fourth score in the 60’s this season and is her best career regional championship single round score. She totaled scores of 75-72-73 in helping Florida State to a second place finish at the NCAA Auburn Regional Championship in 2019. “My iron play and ball striking were solid today which is crucial around this course, especially hitting the fairway off the tee,” said Williamson. “I made seven birdies and birdied every par 5 which definitely helped. I’m excited to enjoy another challenge tomorrow.” Wallin, the 2021 ACC Golfer of the Year, continued her stellar season as she carded a 3 under par score of 69. Her total included five birdies and her final 15 holes played at par or better. Wallin was 5 strokes under par on her final 15 holes including birdies on two of her final three holes of the afternoon. Wallin has now carded eight scores in the 60's this spring including two in her last four rounds. She is averaging 69.50 strokes in her last four rounds in the ACC and NCAA Regional Championships. Wallin's score of 69 marked her best score in four career NCAA Regional Championship rounds after carding scores of 71-73-73 at Auburn in 2019. Williamson and Wallin are the only two teammates in the top three of the individual standings. They finished as one of two pairs (Ana Palez and Mathilde Claisse of South Carolina) in the field of 96 golfers who both carded under par scores. Only 10 golfers finished the first round with scores under par. "It was a bit windy and cold today, so it was a little challenging," said Wallin. "But after the first three holes I felt like I started hitting the ball better and started giving myself some good opportunities for birdies. I tried to make good decisions from the tee and left myself some good lies which helped a lot." Florida State counted each of its scores towards it team total at 75 or better as freshman Alice Hodge carded a 74 and freshman Charlotte Heath finished with a 75. The Seminoles are looking to continue a remarkable run of success in the NCAA Regional Championships as they play to earn the fifth consecutive trip to the NCAA Championship Finals under Bond. The Seminoles have finished in third place or better – second in 2016 at the Shoal Creek Regional, third at the 2017 NCAA Columbus Regional, second at the 2018 NCAA Tallahassee Regional, and second at the 2019 NCAA Auburn Regional – in each of their last four regional appearances. “Overall, it was a good day of golf,” said Bond. “I would say the wind was blowing 10-15 and the starting holes aren’t all that easy. The back nine was played into the wind, but the sun was out which was a help.” Florida State will play with UCLA and Michigan State in the second round. NCAA Louisville Regional Championship/May 10-12, 2021 University of Louisville Golf Course/Simpsonville, Ky./Par 72 1/18.-Florida State, 286 T1.-Amelia Williamson, 68 T3.-Beatrice Wallin, 69 T25.-Alice Hodge, 74 T32.-Charlotte Heath, 75 T71.-Taylor Roberts, 78 NCAA Louisville Regional Championship/May 10-12, 2021 University of Louisville Golf Course/Simpsonville, Ky./Par 72 1-Florida State, 286 T2-Michigan State, 291 T2-UCLA, 291 4-Louisville, 293 5-South Carolina, 295 6-Auburn, 296 7-Texas, 297 T8-UCF, 299 T8-Arkansas, 299 T8-Tennessee, 299 11-Texas Tech, 301 T12-Mercer, 302 T12-North Florida, 302 14-Texas Arlington, 303 15-College of Charleston, 305 T16-James Madison, 306 T16-Xavier, 306 18-Fairleigh Dickinson, 311