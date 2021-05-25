Women's golf earns best ever NCAA finish

SCOTTSDALE, AZ. (SEMINOLES.COM) — Florida State finished in a tie for 9th place in the final standings of the NCAA Division I Women’s Golf Championship Finals as stroke play in the event at the Grayhawk Golf Club came to a close. The Seminoles fell one stroke short of qualifying for the match play championship round. Florida State’s ninth place finish marks the best NCAA Championships finish in school history.

The 2021 NCAA appearance marked the school-record fifth consecutive NCAA Championship Finals appearance, the third consecutive final round NCAA appearance and third consecutive top-12 national finish for Amy Bond’s Seminoles.

With three freshmen and two juniors in their lineup throughout the season, Florida State was ranked No. 1 nationally for two weeks, won three tournament championships (including the first NCAA Regional Championship in school history), finished as the ACC runners-up, and placed two golfers on the All-ACC team as the Seminoles solidified themselves as one of the nation’s top programs.

