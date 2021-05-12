Women's Golf Continues To Lead Team Standings At Louisville Regional

SIMPSONVILLE, Ky. (seminoles.com) — Florida State juniors Beatrice Wallin and Amelia Williamson are in a tie for third in the individual standings, and the Seminole Women’s Golf team is in first place in the team standings with one round remaining to be played in the NCAA Louisville Regional Championship at the University of Louisville Golf Course. The Seminoles enter the Wednesday’s final round looking to maintain their first place position. If they keep their lead, they will win a regional championship for the first time in school history.

Both Wallin and Williamson, who have both carded par or better scores in the first two rounds, begin play in the final round only two strokes out of the lead. The leader heading into the final round is Christin Eisenbeiss of North Florida who has carded scores of 71-67 for a two-round total of 138. Mathilde Claisse of South Carolina is in second place with scores of 71-68 for a total of 139. Only two Seminoles have won individual regional championships – Maria Salinas in 2012 and Matilda Castren in 2016.

“We didn’t have our best stuff early, but they did what they needed to do coming in,” said Head Coach Amy Bond. “I was very pleased with how we finished. That’s the play we need to have at the end of our rounds. We finished the final four holes of the day under par and that’s a really good finish.”

Florida State maintained its lead and holds a four shot lead over Arkansas and South Carolina with 18 holes remaining to be played. The top six teams in the regional championship are Florida State (577), Arkansas (581), South Carolina (581), Louisville (582), Texas (584), and Michigan State (585). The top six teams in the region after the third round of play advance to the NCAA Championship Finals May 21-26 at the Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale, Ariz.

“Anytime you have a lead it’s good,” said Bond. “But, with that being said, we still have a lot of work to do. Tomorrow is a very important day.”

Wallin carded her second consecutive sub-par round of 71 and has a two-day total of 140. Her round of 71 was achieved with a stellar back nine as she totaled three birdies and was 3 under par after making the turn. Wallin carded four birdies on the day including three on her last four holes and birdies on her final two holes of the afternoon. Wallin went from 2 over par after 14 holes to 1 under par following a birdie on her last hole of the round.

“Tomorrow is an important day for us,” said Wallin. “We have to stay confident and execute our game plan. “And of course have some fun out there.”

Wallin has now carded under par scores in three of five career NCAA Regional championship rounds and averages 71.40 strokes in regional play. Wallin finished in a tie for 13th place in the individual standings at the 2019 NCAA Auburn Regional Championship.

Williamson carded an even par score of 72 and is in a tie for third place in the standings with a two-day total of 140. She has carded scores of 68 and 72 – the two best regional championship scores of her career. Williamson was never above even par during the round as three birdies helped her stay below par for much of the afternoon. She has totaled a tournament-leading 10 birdies

Wallin and Williamson of Florida State are tied with Emma Spitz of UCLA in the individual standings with scores of 140.

Florida State’s trio of freshmen continued to play well and are collectively a major reason for the Seminoles’ success in this event. Alice Hodge and Taylor Roberts totaled scores of 74 while Charlotte Heath carded a 76. Hodge has carded back-to-back scores of 74.

“I’m pleased with how the girls are playing,” said Bond. “The great thing about this team and these girls is that they don’t think that they have played our best golf yet.

NCAA Louisville Regional Championship/May 10-12, 2021University of Louisville Golf Course/Simpsonville, Ky./Par 721-Florida State, 577T2-Arkansas, 581T2-South Carolina, 5814-Louisville, 5825-Texas, 5846-Michigan State, 5857-UCLA, 5868-UCF, 588T9-Texas Tech, 589T9-Mercer, 589T9-North Florida, 58912-Auburn, 59213-Tennessee, 59314-James Madison, 59415-Texas Arlington, 60116-Xavier, 60517-College of Charleston, 60618-Fairleigh Dickinson, 638

