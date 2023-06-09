Wide receiver Hill in Tallahassee and ready to work

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — It may have taken a few years, but receiver Destyn Hill is in Tallahassee and ready to work.

National signing day 2021, Florida State snagged four star wide receiver Hill, the 19th best receiver in the country in that 2021 class.

Family matters delayed his enrollment, but the New Orleans native is officially a Seminole. He's on campus, working out, getting back into game shape, and he said he hopes he can make a difference this fall.

"I never checked out. I'm getting through the workouts," he said. "I'm feeling my best, and I'm feeling healthy. I'm feeling in shape for the most part, so everything has been moving smoothly so far."

Kick-off is less than three months away for Hill and the Seminoles. Sunday, September 3rd that season opener when they face LSU down in Orlando.

