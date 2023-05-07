⚾️: Whittaker’s 8 IP lead Noles to series win

TALLAHASSEE, Florida – Sophomore Conner Whittaker allowed just three hits and struck out seven over 8.0 scoreless innings as FSU clinched the series against Mercer with a 9-0 win Saturday afternoon at Dick Howser Stadium. Whittaker’s eight innings were the most for a Seminole pitcher this season.

At the plate, freshmen DeAmez Ross and Cam Smith hit two-run triples, while James Tibbs hit a three-run home run, his team-high 14th.

After the first two batters of the game singled against Whittaker, only three more batters reached against the right-hander: a third-inning walk, a fourth-inning single and on an error in the eighth inning. Whittaker ended the sixth, seventh and eighth innings with a strikeout.

Ross started the scoring with his first career triple, plating Colton Vincent and Nander De Sedas with two outs in the second inning. Ross has an eight-game hitting streak, a career long and tied with Jaime Ferrer for the longest active streak on the team.

After McGwire Holbrook drew a bases loaded walk in the third, Smith’s fifth triple of the season pushed the Noles lead to 5-0 in the fourth inning. His five triples are the most for a Seminole since 2016, and he leads the ACC in three-baggers. Smith scored on Treyton Rank’s sacrifice fly.

Tibbs’ three-run home run in the eighth inning was his 14th of the season and 24th of his career. With three hits, a walk, two runs and three RBI Saturday, Tibbs is now hitting .329 and leads FSU with 49 runs, 39 RBI and 38 walks.

Brennen Oxford closed out the game with a scoreless ninth inning, his 22nd appearance of the year. The shutout was FSU’s first of the season.

SCORING SUMMARY:

B2 | MER 0, FSU 2 Ross tripled, Vincent & De Sedas scored

B3 | MER 0, FSU 3 Holbrook walked, Rank scored

B4 | MER 0, FSU 5 Smith tripled, Ross & Tibbs scored

B4 | MER 0, FSU 6 Rank sacrifice fly, Smith scored

B8 | MER 0, FSU 9 Tibbs home run, Ross & Ferrer scored

UP NEXT:

Sunday, 1:00 PM vs. Mercer – ACCNX – 1st pack of trading cards available

Tuesday, 6:00 PM vs. Jacksonville – ACCNX – $2 Tuesday

OF NOTE:

Conner Whittaker set a career-high with 8.0 innings pitched, the longest for a Seminole this season. He allowed just three hits and struck out seven batters for his fourth win of the year.

Freshmen DeAmez Ross and Cam Smith each hit two-run triples, FSU’s third game this season – and second this week – with multiple triples. Ross’s triple was the first of his career, while Smith leads FSU with five, most for a Nole since Dylan Busby had five in 2016.

FSU’s 15 triples are its most since hitting 18 in 2013. Eight different Seminoles have a triple on the year.

James Tibbs had three hits, including a three-run home run. Tibbs is now hitting .329 and leads FSU with 14 home runs, 39 RBI and 49 runs scored. He also improved to 5-for-5 stealing bases, tied with Ross for the team lead.

Ross and Jaime Ferrer (single Saturday) lead FSU with eight-game hitting streaks. Smith’s five triples rank 12 th nationally and lead the ACC.

nationally and lead the ACC. Colton Vincent drew two walks, tying a career high for the second consecutive game.

Treyton Rank pushed his hit streak to five games, a career high. He had two hits, scored a run and had an RBI for the second straight game. With five hits in the series against Mercer, Rank is now hitting .291 on the year.

