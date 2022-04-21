⚾: Walk-Off Walk Pushes Win Streak to Five

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (SEMINOLES.COM) — Tyler Martin drew a bases loaded walk in the bottom of the 11th inning, capping Florida State’s 6-5 come-from-behind win over No. 25 Georgia Southern. The Seminoles (23-13) scored two runs in the eighth and ninth innings to tie the game before walking off the Eagles (24-12) in extras.

FSU fell behind 5-1 – highlighted by a pair of Noah Ledford home runs – after seven innings. In the eighth, James Tibbs doubled and Jordan Carrion singled before both runners scored on groundouts by Colton Vincent and Martin.

After Davis Hare pitched a perfect top of the ninth, Jackson Greene reached on a one-out double and Tibbs walked. Connor Moore ran for Greene and Isaiah Perry ran for Tibbs, and both runners scored on Carrion’s game-tying double to left-center field. Carrion finished the game 3-for-4 with two RBI, two runs scored and two walks. He has seven hits over the past two games.

Reese Albert singled to open the 11th inning against Jake Martin (2-1). Jake Martin wound up walking AJ Shaver, Carrion and Tyler Martin for FSU’s fourth walk-off win of the year and third win in extra innings.

The Seminoles used nine pitchers, led by Jackson Nezuh making his first career start. The eight relievers combined to allow just two runs on six hits in 8.0 innings. Carson Montgomery (4-1) earned the win after striking out the only batter he faced to end the top of the 11th inning with the bases loaded.

Vincent, Martin and Carrion all had two RBI for the Noles. FSU drew 11 walks and struck out just nine times, while the FSU pitching staff struck out 15 Eagle batters.

SCORING SUMMARY:

T3 | GSU 1, FSU 0 Avant sacrifice fly, Hultgren scored

T3 | GSU 3, FSU 0 Ledford home run, Sherrill scored

T4 | GSU 4, FSU 0 Sherrill singled, Thompson scored

🍁 | GSU 4, FSU 1 Vincent doubled, Carrion scored

T7 | GSU 5, FSU 1 Ledford home run

B8 | GSU 5, FSU 2 Vincent ground out, Tibbs scored

B8 | GSU 5, FSU 3 Martin ground out, Carrion scored

B9 | GSU 5, FSU 5 Carrion doubled, Moore & Perry scored

B11 | GSU 5, FSU 6 Martin walked, Albert scored

UP NEXT:

Florida State heads to Clemson for a three-game series against the Tigers. All three games will stream on ACCNX, with Friday’s opener starting at 6:00 p.m.

OF NOTE:

Jordan Carrion continued to swing a hot bat, finishing 3-for-4 with two runs and two RBI. Over the past two games, he has seven hits. Wednesday was Carrion’s 21 st He extended his season-long hitting streak to five games.

He extended his season-long hitting streak to five games. FSU improved to 3-4 in extra innings. The Noles have four walk-off wins on the year by four different players.

Wednesday’s game was the first in the regular season between FSU and Georgia Southern since 1985.

Tyler Martin drew three walks and was hit by a pitch. He has reached safely in all 11 games played this season and 13 straight dating to last year. His walk in the 11 th inning was the second walk-off win of his career (single vs. Mercer in 2020).

inning was the second walk-off win of his career (single vs. Mercer in 2020). Treyton Rank walked and extended his on-base streak to a season-long five games.

Jaime Ferrer was hit by a pitch for the 16 th and 17 th time this year. That leads the ACC and is tied for 6 th in FSU single-season history. He has reached safely in 12 straight games, matching his career-high.

and 17 time this year. That leads the ACC and is tied for 6 in FSU single-season history. He has reached safely in 12 straight games, matching his career-high. RHP Jackson Nezuh made his first career start.

Jackson Greene made his second straight start at third base. At the plate, he drew his team-high 21 st walk, one of 11 for FSU batters on the night, and added a single and double.

walk, one of 11 for FSU batters on the night, and added a single and double. Colton Vincent had FSU’s first two RBI Wednesday, tying a career-high. He also had two RBI Saturday vs. Louisville.

