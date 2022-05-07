Walk-off walk lifts Boston College to win against Florida State in baseball

BRIGHTON, Mass. — Parker Messick struck out 12 batters – a career-best in a road game – and lowered his season ERA to 2.56, but Boston College (19-28, 5-20 ACC) topped Florida State (26-17, 11-11) 3-2 Friday night at Harrington Village Athletic Park.

Messick allowed just five hits in a career-high-tying 8.0 innings, with no walks. For the season, Messick leads the country with 128 strikeouts and just 12 walks.

He has double-digit strikeouts in 13 career games and eight this season.

Florida State tallied four hits in the first inning against Joe Mancini (4-3), scoring a pair of runs on singles from James Tibbs and Reese Albert.

Mancini retired the next 23 batters before Brett Roberts singled in the ninth inning. It was the first complete game against the Seminoles since 2019.

A leadoff hit batter came around to score in the second inning for the Eagles, and BC tied the game on a two-out infield single in the fifth inning.

Boston College started the ninth inning with a hit batter by Conner Whittaker (2-2), followed by a single and walk to load the bases against Jonah Scolaro.

With no outs, Davis Hare entered and struck out his first batter before walking Daniel Baruch for the walk-off walk.