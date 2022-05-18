Watch
Walk-off home run lifts Florida to win against Florida State

Homer came with two out in the ninth inning
Posted at 10:53 PM, May 17, 2022
GAINESVILLE, Fla. — The University of Florida baseball team defeated Florida State 7-5 Tuesday night inside Florida Ballpark on the campus of the University of Florida.

With the win, the Gators (33-19) secured the three-game regular season series against the Seminoles (32-19) two games to one.

The non-conference matchup between the rival programs was tied 5-5 entering the ninth inning.

Florida secured the win on a Sterlin Thompson walk-off two-run home run to right field with two out in the bottom of the ninth inning.

Florida's Wyatt Langford went 3-for-5 at the plate with two home runs and two RBI in the win.

James Tibbs paced FSU with a two-run home run, while teammate Logan Lacey went 3-for-4 batting with double and an RBI.

