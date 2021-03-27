Wake Forest evens series against Florida State in 8-7 win

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (Seminoles.com) — Wake Forest evened the weekend series with No. 17 Florida State Saturday, winning 8-7 at Dick Howser Stadium. The back-and-forth affair featured five home runs and 13 of the 15 runs scored by the long ball. Both teams hit grand slams and the lead changed four times before the Demon Deacons scored two runs in the sixth inning to provide the final margin.

The Seminoles (12-7, 8-6 ACC) had their seven-game win streak snapped. The teams will play the rubber match Sunday at 1 p.m.

Wake Forest (7-9, 3-7 ACC) got two home runs and six RBI from third baseman Brock Wilken. Starting pitcher William Fleming (2-2) earned the win, throwing six innings with seven strikeouts.

Wilken’s first home run, off FSU starter Bryce Hubbart, gave the Demon Deacons a 2-0 lead in the first inning. The Noles responded in the bottom of the inning when Reese Albert hit his first career grand slam. It was his third home run of the season and team-high 23rd for his career.

Wilken matched Albert with a grand slam of his own in the third inning to retake the lead for Wake, 6-4. Hubbart allowed six runs on seven hits in 3.0 innings. He struck out seven.

Left fielder Elijah Cabell, Friday night’s hero with a two-run pinch-hit single, hit his second home run of the season in the bottom of the inning to cut the deficit to 6-5.

Shortstop Vince Smith, starting for an injured Nander De Sedas, gave FSU a 7-6 lead with a towering home run down the left-field line in the fourth inning.

Clayton Kwiatkowski (0-1) entered in relief of Hubbart and allowed Wake Forest’s final two runs. After retiring six straight batters, Kwiatkowski walked a pair and allowed a single, giving way to Chase Haney. Leadoff hitter Lucas Costello singled to second base to tie the game and Pierce Bennett hit a sacrifice fly that scored Adam Cecere and proved to be the final run of the game.

Tyler Ahearn pitched the final three innings for FSU without allowing a baserunner.

Camden Minacci and Eric Adler (save) did not allow a hit over the final three innings for Wake Forest.

OF NOTE

- Tyler Martin was hit by a pitch and drew a walk. He has reached base safely in 32 of 33 career starts.

- Robby Martin and Reese Albert each had two hits for the Noles.

- FSU pitchers struck out 15 batters Saturday and have at least nine in all 19 games this season.

- Catcher Mat Nelson threw out Chris Lanzilli to end the second inning. For the year, Nelson has successfully thrown out 5 of 8 attempted base stealers.