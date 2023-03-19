W. Golf: Woad and No. 12 Seminoles remain in first at Florida State match up

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – No. 12 Florida State continued their phenomenal play in round two of the Florida State Match-Up, shooting 3-under par to once again be the only team in the 12-team field to shoot below par. The Seminoles extend their lead to 15 strokes over Augusta University and remain in first place at 4-under par.

Lottie Woad holds her position in first place for two straight rounds after shooting a 3-under par 69 in round two of the Match-Up. Kentucky’s Jensen Castle shot a field-low 5-under par 65 to join Woad in a tie for first place at 7-under.

Woad enjoyed a flawless front-nine, capturing three birdies with two being back-to-back on the seventh and eighth hole. She did not allow a single bogey until the turn, where she opened her back-nine with a bogey, followed by an immediate birdie and a final bogey on hole No. 12.

The rest of her remaining six holes went smoothly, with the addition of a birdie on her last hole of the day, No. 18 – the 390-yard par 4, to end the round at 3-under.

Woad leads the 65-player field in par-4 scoring, averaging a 3.80 (-4), and birdies, totaling ten for two rounds. She also leads her Seminole teammates in par 3 scoring (3.00, E) and par 5 scoring (4.63, -3).

Charlotte Heath played consistently in her first nine, allowing a single bogey on the fifth hole to finish the nine at 1-over par. Just as she did in round one, Heath had an electric back-nine, capturing three birdies and only one bogey to shoot 2-under on the back.

Heath balanced a 1-over par first round and 1-under par second round to total even-par for the tournament. She is tied for third place.

Amelia Williamson was off to a phenomenal start, capturing two back-to-back birdies in her two opening holes of the round. She birdied hole No. 4 – the 505-yard par 5 to reach 3-under on her front-nine. Her only bogey of the nine came on the eighth hole.

At the turn, Williamson birdied hole No. 11, but was unable to find another birdie the rest of her back-nine. With two consecutive bogeys on holes 16 and 17, Williamson finished her second nine at 1-over to finish with a final 1-under par score for round two.

She is tied for seventh place at 2-over par.

Through five holes, Alice Hodge was 3-over par, yet finished her round at 2-over par after battling throughout the day. With a birdie on the eighth hole, followed by another birdie at the turn, Hodge returned to 1-over par.

Hodge only allowed two bogeys on her back-nine, followed by a birdie on the final hole of the day to finish in a tie for ninth place at 2-over par. She is T9 at 3-over for the tournament with one round remaining.

Kaylah Williams began round two with a bogey on her opening hole, but redeemed her game with a birdie on hole No. 8 to return to even-par for the nine.

She kept her round consistent with seven pars following her birdie on the eighth hole. Williams conceded her only double-bogey of today’s round on hole No. 16 to finish her day at 2-over par (74). She is T9 at 3-over for the tournament.

Williams leads the field in total number of pars, combining her two rounds for 27 pars.

Although Katherine Cook started her day off with three bogeys in her first four holes, she quickly recovered over her next 14 holes, only allowing a single bogey on the back-nine, accompanied by two birdies and an eagle.

Cook was one of only two players in round two to capture an eagle. This was the first eagle of her collegiate career as a Seminole. Her even-par (72) finish for the day places her in a tie for 12th at the conclusion of round two.

As a team, Florida State leads the field in total number of pars (118), birdies (32), and par 4 scoring average (3.96, -4).

Florida State and Oklahoma remain in the lead of the match-up portion of the tournament.

Match-Up Scores:

FSU and OU

69-71-71-74-78 = 363, 2 round = 730

Kentucky and ND

67-73-75-76-81 = 372; 2 round = 748

Purdue and Kent St

73-73-74-74-83 = 377, 2 round = 748

ETSU and Tulane

74-76-76-76-85 = 387, 2 round = 759

Coastal Carolina and Augusta

71-72-72-72-92 = 379, 2 round = 762

Daytona St and Mercer

72-72-74-75-85 = 378, 2 round = 779

Tee times for the final round of the Florida State Match-UP will begin at 8:30am ET Sunday morning. Katherine Cook and Madison Hewlett tee off the Seminoles at 9:20am ET off of hole No. 1. Following the completion of the final round, the team champion, individual champion, and Match-Up champion will be crowned.