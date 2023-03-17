W. Golf: Woad and No. 12 Seminoles lead FSU match up after round 1

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – The Seminoles sit at the top of the leaderboard after shooting a team total, 1-under par (287), in round one of the Florida State Match-Up at Seminole Legacy Golf Club. Freshman Lottie Woad shot a 4-under par 68 to lead the 65-player field. The Seminoles were the only team to shoot under par in their only home tournament of the year.

Starting on the back-nine, Woad began her round with a bogey on hole No. 13 – the longest par 3 by 30 yards on the course, which totals at 190 yards. Moving forward, she went bogeyless the remainder of her entire round, capturing a birdie on No. 17 and making the turn at even-par.

Woad’s second nine was when her game caught momentum. She birdied two of her first four holes, then captured two back-to-back birdies on holes 6 and 7 to finish her round at 4-under par. Woad’s five birdies leads the Seminoles and ties four others for most birdies in round one.

Woad also leads the 65-player field in par-4 scoring, averaging a 3.70 (-3).

Three Seminoles shot 1-over par for round one of the Match-Up. Charlotte Heath, Alice Hodge, and Kaylah Williams each currently share a tie for tenth place.

Charlotte Heath started off at the top of the leaderboard through nine holes after shooting 2-under par. Her trouble began at the turn, as did many other players, due to the heavy gusts of wind that are bringing thunderstorms to Tallahassee this evening into tomorrow morning.

After nine holes, Heath began her second nine with three bogey’s in a row, followed by a bogey and her only birdie of the back-nine on hole No. 7. She parred her remaining two holes to shoot 3-over on the back-nine, resulting in a 1-over par 73 for the first round.

Alice Hodge constantly battled through her round, always returning a bogey with a birdie throughout the day. Her front-nine consisted of this fluency, as she opened up her round with a bogey on No. 13, followed by a birdie on No. 14. The rest of her nine consisted of another pair of a bogey and a birdie, totaling even-par for Hodge’s first nine holes.

Hodge kept her back-nine consistent, only allowing one bogey and parring the other eight holes. Her 1-over finish on the second nine totaled a 1-over par 73 for round one.

Kaylah Williams continued her impressive play from the Valspar Augusta Invitational. After shooting a season-low 73 at the Valspar, Williams tied her season-low for a second time after shooting 1-over (73) in round one of the Match-Up.

Williams captured two birdies on her front-nine, only allowing a single bogey to shoot 1-under par on her first nine holes. At the turn, she opened her back-nine with a bogey, but quickly recuperated with a birdie on the second hole of the nine.

Her only double-bogey came on her 14th hole of the day, the 150-yard par 3 fifth hole. She made par on her remaining four holes to finish at 1-over par.

Amelia Williamson shot a 3-over par 75 to sit in a tie for 19th place at the end of round one. Her round was off to a great start as she made par on her opening six holes. It wasn’t until the 400-yard par 4 seventh hole when she made her first bogey of the round.

Williamson finished bogey, birdie, bogey in her final three holes of the front-nine to shoot 1-over par. After making the turn, she birdied her 11th hole of the day, but followed the great start with two consecutive bogeys and a final bogey on hole No. 7. She shot 2-over on her back-nine to finish 3-over par.

Katherine Cook opened her round with a birdie on hole No. 10 – the 395-yard par 4. After parring her second hole, she allowed two bogeys followed by her final birdie of the day on hole No. 17.

In three holes, Cook was 4-over par after making a double-bogey on hole No. 3, followed by two back-to-back birdies on holes 4 and 6. She finished 4-over par (76) and is currently in a tie for 27th place.

Madison Hewlett made her collegiate debut as a Seminole in her first tournament at the Florida State Match-Up. Although she only captured one birdie in her first round, she still managed to shoot an impressive 5-over par 77 in her first-career start.

Hewlett shot 3-over on the front-nine followed by an improved back-nine at 2-over par to total 5-over for round one of the Match-Up. She is currently T32.

Florida State leads the 12-team field in birdies and par-4 scoring, averaging 3.94 (-3) by a combination of all ten par 4’s. The Seminoles totaled 16 birdies, capturing three more than Kentucky who sits in second for number of birdies at 13.

Each Seminole shot below the average score of round one of the Florida State Match-Up. The average score of all 65 players combined to be 77.23.

In addition to regular tournament play, the Florida State Match-Up consists of a match-up portion where each team is paired (per their own invite) with another team. The four best scores and single worst score are taken from both teams to combine for the “match-up” score. Florida State and Oklahoma currently lead the match-up portion by four strokes (367), with Purdue and Kent State following close behind at 371.

Listed below are match-up scores for all teams;

Match Up Scores

FSU and OU

68-73-73-73-80 = 367

Purdue and Kent St

71-72-73-74-81 = 371

ETSU and Tulane

70-71-74-76-81 = 372

Kentucky and ND

70-73-73-76-84 = 376

CC and Augusta

72-72-75-75-89 = 383

Daytona and Mercer

76-78-79-82-86 = 401

Tee times will begin at 10:00am ET Saturday morning. Katherine Cook and Madison Hewlett tee off the Seminoles as individuals at 10:50am off of hole No. 1. Live scoring can be found on golfstat.com. Be sure to keep updated on the Seminoles @fsugolf on Twitter and Instagram.