W. Golf: Seminoles advance to match play At NCAA Championships

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. – No. 3 seed Wake Forest won three consecutive decisions and rallied from a 1-0 deficit in match points to defeat No. 6 seed Florida State, 3-1-1, in the quarterfinals of match play at the NCAA Division I Women’s Golf Championship at Grayhawk Golf Club. Wake Forest advances to face Texas A&M, while Stanford plays USC in the semifinals on Tuesday afternoon.

Florida State finished in a tie for fifth place in the final national standings for the second consecutive year. The Seminoles advanced to match play for the second consecutive year and for the second time in school history. Florida State, Stanford and Texas A&M are the only three teams who have advanced to match play at the NCAA Championship Finals in both of the last two seasons.

Wake Forest senior Rachel Kuehn defeated Florida State senior Amelia Williamson in 20 holes to clinch the victory for Wake Forest. Kuehn’s win gave the Deacons a commanding 3-1 lead.

Sophomore Kaylah Williams earned the first point of the day for the Seminoles with a 3&1 win over Wake’s Emilia Migliaccio. Williams won the second hole of the round to move to 1Up and never looked back in closing out Migliaccio in 17 holes. Migliaccio closed to within one hole with three holes remaining, by Williams won the final two holes to gain the point for Florida State.

Wake Forest’s Carolina Lopez-Chacarra gained the first point of the match of the Deacons with a 2&1 win over Seminole freshman Lottie Woad. Lopez-Chacarra took the lead on the 10th hole of the match, remained in the lead during the entire front side, and closed out Woad with a clinching win on hole No. 8. Lopez-Chacarra’s win tied the match a 1-1.

Wake Forest took its first lead of the match as Mimi Rhodes defeated Florida State’s Alice Hodges, 1UP. Hodge led the match through the first four holes before surrendering the lead to her Demon Deacon counterpart. She recovered to tie the match, but Rhodes won the 18th and final hole to take the point, and give the Deacons a 2-1 lead.

Florida State’s Charlotte Heath’s match against Wake Forests’ Lauren Walsh was declared to be a tie before its conclusion, as the Demon Deacons had clinched the match on Kuehn’s win.

Florida State def. Wake Forest, 3-1-1

Kaylah Williams (FSU) def. Emilia Migliaccio (WF), 3&1

Carolina Lopez-Chacarra (WF) def. Lottie Woad (FSU), 2&1

Mimi Rhodes (WF) def. Alice Hodge (FSU), 1UP

Rachel Kuehn (WF) def. Amelia Williamson (FSU), 20 holes

Charlotte Heath (FSU) tied Lauren Walsh (WF)