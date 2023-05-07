W. Golf: FSU to play in 17th straight NCAA Regional at Raleigh, N.C.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – The No. 14 ranked Florida State Women’s Golf Team will travel to the Lonnie Poole Golf Course at NC State University, to play in one of six NCAA Regional Championships May 8-10 as the 2023 NCAA Championships Field of 72 was announced by the NCAA. The Seminoles, who have won two consecutive NCAA regional championships – at Louisville in 2021 and at Tallahassee in 2022 – will play in their school record 17th consecutive NCAA regional championship. Florida State has played in each NCAA Championship since 2006.

Amy Bond, the winningest coach in Florida State history, will take her team to the NCAA Regional Championships for the 12th time. She has led the Seminoles to the NCAA Championship in 12 of her 13 seasons (the NCAA did not conduct a championship in 2020) as the Seminoles’ Head Coach. Bond has led the Seminoles to both NCAA regional championships in school history in the last two years and to top three team finishes in each of Florida State’s last six regional championship appearances.

“It’s always special to be selected to play in the NCAA Championship tournament,” said Bond. “It is a thrill for our team because we know how hard they have worked up to this point. This is the most exciting, yet pressure-filled week of the season. We have to go out and play Florida State golf for three days in Raleigh against a field of some of the best teams in the country. We are excited for the opportunity and look forward to a great few days of golf.”

No. 3 seeded Florida State will compete against Wake Forest, Arizona State, Florida, Arizona, North Texas, TCU, NC State, Purdue, Nebraska, Campbell and Richmond in the three-day, 54-hole tournament.

The top five teams in each of the six regionals (30 total teams) and top two individuals (not on an advancing team) will advance from each regional site to the NCAA Championships, which will be held for the third consecutive year at the Grayhawk Golf Club (Raptor Course) in Scottsdale, Ariz., May 19-24.

The No. 14 ranked Seminoles, who have been ranked among the nation’s top 15 teams throughout the season, have won two tournament championships and earned eight top-five team finishes. Florida State won the team championship at the Schooner Fall Classic and the Florida State Match Up at the Seminole Legacy Golf Course, and finished in second place at the Inaugural Ivy Intercollegiate and the Collegiate Invitational at the Guadalajara Country Club.

Florida State is looking to become just the sixth program since 2000 to win three consecutive regional championships, joining Southern Cal (6; 2010-15), Duke (4; 2000-04), Southern Cal (3; 2006-08), Stanford (3; 2016-18), and South Carolina (2015-17).

NCAA Raleigh Regional Championship (listed in order of seeds): No. 1 Wake Forest, No. 2 Arizona State, No. 3 Florida State, No. 4 Florida, No. 5 Arizona, No. 6 North Texas, No. 7 TCU, No. 8 NC State, No. 9 Purdue, No 10 Nebraska, No. 11 Campbell, and No. 12 Richmond

NCAA Athens Regional Championships (Individuals): Dorota Zalewska, Chattanooga, Kendall Turner, James Madison, Mallory Fobes, UNCW, Morgan Ketchum, Virginia Tech, Becca DiNunzio, Virginia Tech, Sarah Kahn, High Point

Florida State’s Regional Finishes

1999, East Regional (Blythewood, S.C), 5th

2001, East Regional (Chapel Hill, N.C.), DNF

2002, Central Regional (East Lansing, Mich.), 17th

2003, East Regional (Clemmons, N.C.), 8th

2004, East Regional (Howey-In-The-Hills, Fla.), 4th

2006, East Regional (Bryan Park, N.C.) T4th)

2007, Central Regional (Baton Rouge, La.), T11th

2008, Central Regional (Austin, Tex.), T8th

2009, East Regional (Gainesville, Fla.), 15th

2010, Central Regional (Columbus, Ind.), T6th)

2011, Central Regional (Daytona Beach, Fla.), T8th

2012, Central Regional (Columbus, Ohio), T10th

2013, West Regional (Stanford, Calif.), 19th

2014, East Regional (Tallahassee, Fla.), T11th

2015, San Antonio Regional Championship, T10th

2016, Shoal Creek Regional Championship, 2nd

2017, Columbus Regional Championship, 3rd

2018, Tallahassee Regional Championship, 2nd

2019, Auburn Regional Championship, 2nd

2020, No Championship

2021, Louisville Regional Championship, 1st

2022, Tallahassee Regional Championship, 2nd