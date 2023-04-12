Valdosta State, Florida State baseball, FSU men's golf in action

(WTXL) — The Florida State and Valdosta State baseball teams along with the FSU men’s golf team were in action Tuesday.

MEN’S GOLF

The No. 7 ranked Florida State University men’s golf team won the Lewis Chitengwa Memorial at Birdwood Golf Course in Charlottesville, Virginia on Tuesday.

During the three-round tournament, FSU shot 41-under-par 811 to win the team competition by 14 shots.

The tournament host the University of Virginia was seconds at 27-under-par 825, while Arkansas placed third at 24-under-par 828.

The tournament featured 15 teams.

According to FSU athletics, the Seminoles score of 41-under-par tied a program record for lowest team score in a tournament, which was set at the USF Invitational in 2014.

Individually, FSU’s Cole Anderson shared the individual tournament championship with Virginia’s Ben James as both finished the tournament 11-under-par 202.

Anderson shot under par for all three rounds. FSU’s Luke Clanton and Northwestern’s David Nyfjall finished the tournament tied for third place at 9-under-par 204.

The Seminoles’ Jack Bigham, Frederik Kjettrup and Brett Roberts were part of a group that included North Carolina at Wilmington’s Walker Isley and Virginia’s Pietro Bovari that finished tied for sixth place at 7-under-par 206.

Up next, FSU returns to action in Pinehurst, North Carolina to compete in the 2023 Atlantic Coast Conference championship tournament beginning April 21.

BASEBALL

Valdosta State 11, Georgia Southwestern 3: The Blazers (24-10) defeated the visiting Hurricanes (21-14) in a nonconference game Tuesday in Valdosta.

VSU, the No. 22 ranked team in NCAA Division II baseball according to the latest Collegiate Baseball Newspaper top 25 list, scored two runs in the bottom of the second inning and three runs in the bottom of the fourth inning to take a 5-0 lead.

Georgia Southwestern responded with two runs in the top of the fifth inning to trim the deficit to 5-2.

The Blazers added four runs in the bottom of the fifth inning to extend their lead to 9-2.

Trent Lewis led VSU offensively as he had a two-run double in the fourth and was credited with an RBI in the fifth inning.

Teammates Jakob Sessa and Bryson Gandy both had two hits as Gandy had an RBI.

On the mound, VSU’s Zane Stephens got the start and went three innings, gave up two hits, no earned runs and struck out two batters for the no decision, while Brandon Raiden pitched two innings in relief, gave up three hits, an earned run, zero walks and posted two strikeouts for the victory.

Jeremy Adams, Nick Ferrara and Tyler Spitzbarth also pitched in relief for the Blazers.

Jake Blinstrub had two hits with two RBI for the Hurricanes.

Valdosta State travels north to take on Alabama Huntsville for a three-game Gulf South Conference series beginning Friday.

Florida 5, Florida State 3: The Gators, the No. 3 ranked team in NCAA Division I baseball, defeated their in-state rival in the Seminoles in a nonconference matchup at Condron Family Ballpark in Gainesville Tuesday night.

Florida State (13-19) ended a scoreless game in the top of the sixth inning as a DeAmez Ross RBI double along with a James Tibbs III two-run double gave the Seminoles a 3-0 lead.

Florida (28-6) responded in the bottom of the sixth inning as Josh Rivera’s RBI single cut the deficit to 3-1.

The Gators offense struck again in the bottom of the eighth inning as it scored a run on an error by FSU to cut the FSU lead to 3-2.

UF took the lead for good on a Ty Evans three-run home run to take a 5-3 lead.

UF’s Cade Fisher pitched two scoreless innings in relief to earn the win, while Brandon Neely struck out the three FSU batters in the top of the ninth inning to earn the save.

Up next, FSU travels to Raleigh, North Carolina to take on N.C. State for a three-game ACC series beginning Friday.