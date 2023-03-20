⚾️: Unearned runs mar rubber match

TALLAHASSEE, Florida – Boston College used seven unearned runs Sunday to top Florida State, 8-2, in the deciding game of the series. The Eagles improved to 14-3 and 4-2 in the ACC; FSU falls to 12-8 and 3-3 in the league.

Carson Montgomery (0-1) allowed one earned run (two total) in 2.2 innings. Boston College added three unearned runs in both the fifth and eighth innings to pull away.

Jaime Ferrer led FSU with three hits; freshmen Titan Kamaka and Ben Barrett had two hits.

SCORING SUMMARY:

B1 | BC 0, FSU 1 Kamaka scored on a passed ball

T2 | BC 1, FSU 1 Wang scored on a wild pitch

T2 | BC 2, FSU 1 Mercado reached on fielding error, Burns scored

T5 | BC 4, FSU 1 Mercado singled, Leary & Cimini scored

T5 | BC 5, FSU 1 Mercado stole third, scored on throwing error

T8 | BC 6, FSU 1 Wang sacrifice fly, Honeyman scored

T8 | BC 7, FSU 1 Vetrano scored on a wild pitch

T8 | BC 8, FSU 1 Cimini singled, Roche scored

B9 | BC 8, FSU 2 B. Barrett singled, Ross scored

UP NEXT:

Florida State hosts No. 5 Florida Tuesday for the first of three Fresh From Florida Sunshine Showdown matchups with the Gators. The game will air on ACC Network at 7:00 p.m.

OF NOTE:

Freshman DeAmez Ross made his return to the lineup after missing 13 games with an injury; he walked and stole a base and has reached safely in all seven games to start his career. Shortstop Jordan Carrion made the 100 th start of his career, including 76 consecutive at Florida State.

start of his career, including 76 consecutive at Florida State. Jaime Ferrer dropped down a bunt single in the first inning to extend his hitting streak to a career-long 11 games. He has three career hitting streaks of 10+ games; he led FSU with three hits Sunday.

James Tibbs III walked in his first plate appearance and leads FSU with 19 on the season. He has six more walks than strikeouts and has reached safely in 62 of his 65 career starts, including 13 straight.

Freshman Ben Barrett hit a double, his third of the season. He has a hit in all nine career starts and it was the only extra-base hit in the game.

For more information on Florida State baseball, check Seminoles.com for the latest news and scheduling information, and keep up with the team on social media through Twitter and Facebook (@FSUBaseball) & Instagram and TikTok (@NoleBaseball).