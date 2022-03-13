Trey Cunningham Captures National Championship Crown

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (Seminoles.com) — One of the greatest hurdlers in world history finally got his title.

Senior Trey Cunningham got the monkey off his back Saturday night winning the 60m hurdles national title in front of several teammates, coaches, family members and friends at the Birmingham CrossPlex in Birmingham, Ala.

Cunningham left no doubt in the championship race clocking in a staggering 7.38, bettering his previous personal best time of 7.40. Cunningham’s time is the 11th-fastest time in the history of the sport and was just 0.03 seconds off the collegiate record. Cunningham became the first Nole to win an indoor national title since Dentarious Locke in 2014. Cunningham is also just the second Nole to win a title in the 60m hurdles, joining Drew Bunson who won the title in 2008.

“I’m so happy for Trey to finally win the NCAA title. Until today, he was probably the greatest collegiate track athlete ever to not win a national title,” Head Coach Bob Braman said. “He’s No. 2 all-time indoors, and he has a chance to be the best ever in outdoors.”

Don’dre Swint was the only other male athlete to compete for the Noles on the final day of competition. After the starting block sensors malfunctioned, officials elected to rerun the race with all but two athletes already completing the full 60m race. In the second go around, Swint finished seventh with a time of 6.68. The men ended the meet with 17 points and tied for the 13th.

“I’m really pleased with our men. They’ve fought through adversity all year, and the crew here in Birmingham ran to their utmost abilities,” Braman said.

Lauren Ryan capped off a phenomenal indoor season with another solid race in the 3000m run. Ryan finished fourth with a time of 9:01.37 in her first-ever NCAA Indoor Championships to earn first team All-America honors.

“I’m really pleased for Lauren. With this being her first NCAA Indoor Championship, she handled herself well and ran a tactical race. I’m really excited for her to chase a national title in the outdoor season,” Braman said.

The Noles will have a quick turnaround as the outdoor season begins next. The Noles will be traveling to Miami and Auburn for their first outdoor meets of the year on Mar. 18-19.