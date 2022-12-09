Trey Benson, Tatum Bethune set to return to Florida State football team in 2023

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Two important members of the 2022 Florida State University football team announced their plans for next year.

On Thursday, linebacker Tatum Bethune and running back Trey Benson announced on social media that they both plan to return to Florida State University football next season.

“I’m back. See you guys in 2023,” Bethune said in a video posted on his Twitter account while wearing a garnet FSU football jersey.

ASSOCIATED PRESS Florida State defensive back Akeem Dent (27) and linebacker Tatum Bethune, right, combine to sack Georgia Tech quarterback Zach Pyron (14) in the first quarter of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, in Tallahassee, Fla. (AP Photo/Phil Sears)

Bethune, who is from Miami, tallied 76 total tackles, 2 ½ sacks and three passed defended during the 2022 season.

Benson followed later Thursday with his announcement on Twitter.

“First off, I would like to thank the man upstairs, because without him I wouldn’t be here today,” Benson said in his video while sitting in front of his locker wearing a black FSU football jersey. “Also, I would like to thank my teammates and my coach for helping me grow into the person I want to be. Therefore, I’ll see y’all in 2023. Go ‘Noles.”

Associated Press Florida State running back Trey Benson (3) runs during the second half of the team's NCAA college football game against Syracuse on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, in Syracuse, N.Y. (AP Photo/Joshua Bessex)

Benson, who is from Greenville, Mississippi, tallied 141 rushing attempts for 965 yards, nine touchdowns while adding 12 receptions for 11 yards during the 2022 season with the Seminoles.