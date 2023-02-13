Tough start hurts No. 19 Noles in loss at No. 11 Virginia Tech

BLACKSBURG, Va. – The No. 19 Florida State Women’s Basketball team endured back-to-back losses for the first time this season as it fell at 11th-ranked Virginia Tech on Sunday, 84-70, in Cassell Coliseum.

The Seminoles (20-7, 9-5) allowed a season-high 14 3-point field goals to Virginia Tech and were hurt by a 34-11 first-quarter deficit. For the next three quarters, FSU out-scored the Hokies (20-4, 10-4), 59-50, including 45 second-half points.

Sophomore forward Makayla Timpson recorded her 23rd double-figure scoring game of the season with 12 points while adding seven rebounds and a blocked shot. Freshman Ta’Niya Latson added 15 points and became the 10th Seminole to surpass 200 made field goals in a season.

FSU was able to out-score Virginia Tech in the paint, 40-24, as well as contain reigning ACC Player of the Year Elizabeth Kitley with 11 points and four rebounds. Guard Georgia Amoore was Virginia Tech’s primary scorer on Sunday, scoring 25 points include six 3-point field goals.

Senior guard Sara Bejedi chipped in with 10 points, while graduate guard Taylor O’Brien was strong off the bench with nine points and five rebounds. FSU out-rebounded Virginia Tech, 32-28, and out-scored the Hokies off the bench, 20-10.

Virginia Tech was hot from beyond the arc in the first half, taking a 47-25 halftime lead after going 11-of-22 from the outside. Georgia Amoore had four 3-point field goals for the Hokies, who opened the game with a 34-11 lead at the end of the first quarter.

The Seminoles settled down in the second and out-scored Virginia Tech 14-13 in the frame, capped by a buzzer-beating field goal from Taylor O’Brien near the half court line. Erin Howard led FSU with seven points at halftime, hitting a 3-pointer for the 20th consecutive game.

With 3:11 left in the first quarter, Valencia Myers checked into the game for FSU to become the school’s all-time leader in career games played with 139.

After playing in a Pink Game on Sunday against Virginia Tech, the Seminoles return with their own breast cancer awareness game this Thursday when they host Syracuse at 6 p.m.