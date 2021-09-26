Top ranked Florida State Soccer stays perfect with win over Louisville

LOUISVILLE, KY. (Seminoles.com) — The top-ranked Seminole Soccer team (10-0) wins their 13th straight ACC game, ninth straight road game and 20th straight regular-season game with a 3-0 win over Louisville (6-2-1).

The Garnet and Gold have also gone without a loss in the first 10 games of the season for the fourth time in program history and improves its road record to 43-15-8 since 2013.

There was not much going on in the first half as there were only two shots in the entire half, even though the Seminoles controlled the ball for a majority of the half.

The second half was a different game as the Seminoles put up three goals in the first 20 minutes of the second half. Beata Olsson scored first for the Seminoles, the sixth of the season for the Florida transfer, in the 53rd minute. After Jody Brown was fouled on the right side of the box, Jenna Nighswonger took the free-kick and flung in a nice ball to the top of the six-yard box that Olsson was able to get her head on and score.

The Seminoles' first goal of the game made it the 26th consecutive game that FSU has scored a goal, tying the second-longest streak in program history.

Just under 10 minutes later, FSU made it 2-0 with a goal by Jody Brown, her first of the season and sixth of her career. Jaelin Howell made a nice pass from the middle of the field to Clara Robbins on the right side who with a one-touch passed laid it off to Brown making a run from the right side. Brown fired the ball past the Louisville keeper, making it 2-0.

Jody Brown became the Seminoles 16th different goal scorer this season, tying the program record set in 2012.

Just over two minutes later FSU scored its third goal in under 12 minutes. Amelia Horton earned her first points as a Seminole when she assisted on Nighswonger's second goal of the season. Horton sent a cross to the far post to a running Nighswonger who was able to get a foot on the ball and send it between the Louisville keeper's legs.

Nighswonger scored or assisted on five different goals during this week’s games against Pitt and Louisville.

Florida State is on the road next week for one game at Clemson on Friday, October 1

