Top-ranked Florida State Soccer secures first road win of season

BOULDER, CO. (Seminoles.com) — The top-ranked Seminole Soccer team (4-0) improved to 4-0 on Sunday with a 2-1 win over Colorado (2-1) in their first road match of the season. The Seminoles played in front of 2,536 fans, the second-largest crowd ever at Prentup Field.

The Seminoles dominated possession of the ball once again this season, holding onto it for 65 percent of the entire game. In the first half, FSU got off nine shots compared to Colorado’s zero. In the second half, it was not much different as the Noles outshot the Buffalos six to one.

Even though the Seminoles had nine shots in the first half only two of them were on goal and were kicked directly at the Colorado goalkeeper, Dani Hansen who ended the game with four saves.

In the second half, the Garnet and Gold got off an early shot in the 51st minute by Lauren Flynn that was saved by Hansen. Just over a minute later Jaelin Howell got a shot off on goal that too was saved.

It took 12 shots and three in the second half for the Seminoles to finally score. Kirsten Pavlisko scored her first goal of the season and second career goal on an assist from Clara Robbins in the 54th minute. Pavlisko’s last goal came on September 2, 2018, against UCLA. Pavlisko dropped off a pass to Robbins who redirected the ball back to Pavlisko as she made a run into the right side of the box. She cut towards the middle and fired one at the keeper from about 10 yards out. Hansen would get a hand on it but it was not enough as Pavlisko gave the Seminoles a 1-0 lead.

Just 10 minutes later Florida State made it 2-0 with Gabby Carle’s first goal of the season on an assist from Yujie Zhao. Zhao stole a Colorado pass just outside the 18-yard box and made a run to the 6-yard box before passing the ball back to Carle at the PK spot. Carle took a quick one-touch shot into the back of the net.

Colorado would continue to fight as they narrowed the lead to one after scoring a goal in the 71st minute on a header by Allie Palangi on an assist from Jade Babcock-Chi. This would be the only shot the Seminoles would let up all game.

FSU went 367 straight minutes without allowing a goal dating back to the National Championship game a season ago. FSU has only allowed six shots through four games this season with only two of those six on goal.

Florida State is back home on Thursday, September 2 to take on the Florida Gators at 7:00 pm. The game will be broadcasted on ACCNX.

